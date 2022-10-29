^

Sports

Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 3:26pm
Cajita rises, but Malixi falters in Thai Jr. World
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Jacob Cajita fired a two-under 70 and seized control in boys’ Class A but Rianne Malixi tumbled with a 73 in the girls’ side of the premier class halfway through the Thailand Junior World Golf Championship in Hua Hin Friday.

Cajita shot three birdies against a bogey to turn the best round at the tough Royal Hua Hin course, pooling a 143 for a big five-stroke lead over Malaysian Syed Hussein Nor Ismail, who assembled a 148 after a 71.

Edison Tabalin, however, struggled with a 76 for a 155 while Zachary Castro made a 159 after an 80.

Malixi, meanwhile, floundered at the finish and bogeyed two of the last three holes, ending up with a one-over card for a 143 and enabling Thapasit Thitikarn to take command at 140 after a blistering 68.

Two shots clear of Thitikarn with an opening 70, Malixi doubled her lead with back-to-back birdies from No. 2 but fell back just as quickly as she bogeyed three of the next six holes and the local ace hit three birdies in the same stretch.

That huge six-shot swing put Thitikarn in command, staying in the lead with a gutsy two-birdie, one-bogey backside card for a 33-35 while the ICTSI-backed Malixi failed to sustain a two-birdie roll on Nos. 10 and 13, losing her rhythm and touch and hobbling with three bogeys against a birdie for a 37-36.

Abby Abarcas, meanwhile, carded a second 83 for a 166 while Julianna Go skied to a 92 for a 178.

In other classes, Shinichi Suzuki, who placed fourth in last week’s Thailand Amateur Open, fumbled with a second straight 76 and a 152 and fell 11 strokes behind Taiwanese Lo Yung Cheng, who held sway at 141 despite a 74 for a six-shot lead over Kwong Bruce of Singapore, who groped for a 75 for a 147.

Patrick Tambalque also limped with a 79 for a 156 while Tristan Padilla had a 158, also after a seven-over round.

Zachary Villaroman fumbled with an 85 for a 165.

Reese Ng carded a 75 for a 159, 17 strokes behind French Louise Langraf, who made a 142 after a 71, three strokes ahead of Ng Jing Xuen, who rallied with a 70 for a 145.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Nelle was meted the suspension because this is his third infraction of the rule.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto posts season-high but Adelaide 36ers lose to Breakers

Kai Sotto posts season-high but Adelaide 36ers lose to Breakers

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Sotto led his team in scoring with a season-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with five rebounds in the lopsided...
Sports
fbtw

What will never change

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño made his debut for Lithuanian club BC Wolves this week, ushering in a new era for Philippine basketball.
Sports
fbtw
F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano karter races to glory in Lonato

Cebuano karter races to glory in Lonato

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 15 hours ago
Cebuano karting prodigy William John Riley Go basked in the glow of championship glory on European soil after dominating the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

UAAP games postponed due to 'Paeng'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 42 minutes ago
Over in UAAP Season 85, men’s basketball action has also been suspended in the afternoon as women’s hoops pushed...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

Sotto, Kouame lead 20-man Gilas pool for 5th window

4 hours ago
With six-time Philippine Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo still recovering after undergoing throat surgery, Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches Poitiers semis

Eala reaches Poitiers semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Streaking Alex Eala cruised past Croatia’s Ana Konjuh, 6-2, 6-3, last night and rolled to the Final Four of the W80...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers roar on with fiery shooting &nbsp;

FiberXers roar on with fiery shooting  

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Quincy Miller and Converge rained treys on TNT to set the tone to a streak-extending 130-117 triumph yesterday in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Rampaging Knights get back at Pirates

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang kept dishing out inspired plays as Letran edged first-round tormentor Lyceum, 69-64, yesterday to continue its ascent in NCAA Season 98 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with