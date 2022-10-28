DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

MANILA, Philippines — DLSU Green Archers guard Evan Nelle has been slapped with a one-game suspension by the UAAP after committing an unsportsmanlike foul during La Salle's OT loss against the Adamson Soaring Falcons last October 22.

Nelle was meted the suspension because this is his third infraction of the rule.

The unsportsmanlike foul was called with 2:13 left in the first quarter of the Adamson game.

The first and second infractions came on October 1 against UP and October 9 versus Ateneo, respectively.

Nelle will be serving the suspension during La Salle's game against the UST Growling Tigers on Saturday, October 29, to begin the second round of their UAAP Season 85 campaign.

His absence will be a blow to the struggling Archers, who are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

With a 3-4 record, La Salle is in the bottom half of the standings at sixth place.