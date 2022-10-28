^

Sports

F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 3:05pm
F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid
The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers
PVL

Games Saturday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Choco Mucho

5:30 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz face off Saturday eyeing solo third place even as Choco Mucho and Cignal fight for semifinal life in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while the Angels are looking for a third win in four outings when they tangle at 5:30 p.m.

The HD Spikers (1-2) and the Flying Titans, for their part, are looking at improving the records and boosting their semis chances in the process as they collide in the opener at 2:30 p.m.

From 0-2, F2 has come alive with two wins in a row against United Auctioneers Army, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, last Oct. 18 and PLDT, 25-19, 25-22-25-20, Tuesday that catapulted it back to contention.

Lindsay Stalzer was the center of it all for the Cargo Movers as she averaged 21.5 points in that stretch including a 19-point effort in the last game when her team played minus Kalei Mau due to an undisclosed injury.

Stalzer said the first two defeats were a wakeup call for them.

“It was a dose of humble pie for us, it was good for us. Kind of gave us a wake up call as we prepared more seriously now,” said Stalzer. “I’m really proud of my team, I could tell that they meant business.”

Petro Gazz, for its part, is expected to draw strength from Lindsay Mae Vander Weide, who unloaded 21 points in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 rout of Akari a week ago also in Sta. Rosa.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
But Animam believes there is more to come after her, especially with others before her like Afril Bernardino and Allana Lim...
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
Signed to a one-year minimum deal, Dennis Smith Jr. is seizing the opportunity. 
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

DLSU's Nelle suspended, to miss game vs UST

By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
Nelle was meted the suspension because this is his third infraction of the rule.
Sports
fbtw
Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

1 hour ago
Reduced to a virtual spectator in the championship flight, Guido Van der Valk rewrote the script and took the stellar role...
Sports
fbtw
Giving Letran&rsquo;s Fran Yu his due

Giving Letran’s Fran Yu his due

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Hearing and watching the 5-foot-10 Fran Yu receive a lot of props today from his fellow Blue Dragons as well as basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

2 hours ago
Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph over the Brooklyn Nets,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with