F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

Games Saturday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

2:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Choco Mucho

5:30 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz face off Saturday eyeing solo third place even as Choco Mucho and Cignal fight for semifinal life in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while the Angels are looking for a third win in four outings when they tangle at 5:30 p.m.

The HD Spikers (1-2) and the Flying Titans, for their part, are looking at improving the records and boosting their semis chances in the process as they collide in the opener at 2:30 p.m.

From 0-2, F2 has come alive with two wins in a row against United Auctioneers Army, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, last Oct. 18 and PLDT, 25-19, 25-22-25-20, Tuesday that catapulted it back to contention.

Lindsay Stalzer was the center of it all for the Cargo Movers as she averaged 21.5 points in that stretch including a 19-point effort in the last game when her team played minus Kalei Mau due to an undisclosed injury.

Stalzer said the first two defeats were a wakeup call for them.

“It was a dose of humble pie for us, it was good for us. Kind of gave us a wake up call as we prepared more seriously now,” said Stalzer. “I’m really proud of my team, I could tell that they meant business.”

Petro Gazz, for its part, is expected to draw strength from Lindsay Mae Vander Weide, who unloaded 21 points in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-20 rout of Akari a week ago also in Sta. Rosa.