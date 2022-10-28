^

Sports

Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 2:26pm
Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85
Camille Clarin
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — NU Lady Bulldogs gunner Camille Clarin has yet to find her shooting touch after seven games in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Though coming away victorious in all contests after the first round, and extending their historic win streak to 103 games, Clarin has been plagued with struggles from the field.

Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her teammates pick up the slack.

"It's all about the intangibles for me. You can't always have a good shooting night, [and] I've definitely been struggling this round," Clarin admitted after their game against the FEU Lady Tamaraws last weekend.

"But like we said, the identity of NU, the reason why we win is because of our defense. So as a co-captain, I always have to impact the game in some type of way. Right now, it's really been on defense," she added.

But Clarin, who is only in her second year of playing in the UAAP, said that it's taking some adjustment for her as she is not used to a defensive role on the team.

"It's definitely a challenge for me, it's a new environment because I'm not usually like, the defensive person. But I take it as a challenge," said Clarin.

And for the UAAP champion, it doesn't matter what her individual stats are, or what the box score says.

As long as the NU Lady Bulldogs remain on top, there's nothing else to worry about.

"I think defense does translate to offense and if I can get the stops and [my teammates] can score on the other end, it's the same thing, the ball goes in the net. That's all that matters," she said.

Still, Clarin will attempt to regain her shooting prowess in the second round. NU kicks off the second half of their campaign on Sunday, October 30, when they face the UP Fighting Maroons at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
But Animam believes there is more to come after her, especially with others before her like Afril Bernardino and Allana Lim...
Sports
fbtw
Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Signed to a one-year minimum deal, Dennis Smith Jr. is seizing the opportunity. 
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

By Joey Villar | 12 minutes ago
The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while...
Sports
fbtw
Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

12 minutes ago
Reduced to a virtual spectator in the championship flight, Guido Van der Valk rewrote the script and took the stellar role...
Sports
fbtw
Giving Letran&rsquo;s Fran Yu his due

Giving Letran’s Fran Yu his due

By Rick Olivares | 42 minutes ago
Hearing and watching the 5-foot-10 Fran Yu receive a lot of props today from his fellow Blue Dragons as well as basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

1 hour ago
Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph over the Brooklyn Nets,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with