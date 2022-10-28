Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

MANILA, Philippines — NU Lady Bulldogs gunner Camille Clarin has yet to find her shooting touch after seven games in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Though coming away victorious in all contests after the first round, and extending their historic win streak to 103 games, Clarin has been plagued with struggles from the field.

Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her teammates pick up the slack.

"It's all about the intangibles for me. You can't always have a good shooting night, [and] I've definitely been struggling this round," Clarin admitted after their game against the FEU Lady Tamaraws last weekend.

"But like we said, the identity of NU, the reason why we win is because of our defense. So as a co-captain, I always have to impact the game in some type of way. Right now, it's really been on defense," she added.

But Clarin, who is only in her second year of playing in the UAAP, said that it's taking some adjustment for her as she is not used to a defensive role on the team.

"It's definitely a challenge for me, it's a new environment because I'm not usually like, the defensive person. But I take it as a challenge," said Clarin.

And for the UAAP champion, it doesn't matter what her individual stats are, or what the box score says.

As long as the NU Lady Bulldogs remain on top, there's nothing else to worry about.

"I think defense does translate to offense and if I can get the stops and [my teammates] can score on the other end, it's the same thing, the ball goes in the net. That's all that matters," she said.

Still, Clarin will attempt to regain her shooting prowess in the second round. NU kicks off the second half of their campaign on Sunday, October 30, when they face the UP Fighting Maroons at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.