'Mr. Mainit' outpoints foe in first-ever URCC bare-knuckle fight card

MANILA, Philippines – Kenjhons “Mr. Mainit” overcame a sluggish start to beat Map Soberano via unanimous decision on Thursday in the first-ever Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) bare-knuckle exhibition fight at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Kenjhons (Kenneth Serrano in real life), a YouTube rap sensation, went toe-to-toe with Soberano in the third and last round, hitting the 39-year-old Angkas driver with some big shots in the face to get the nod of the judges in the main event of URCC 80’s “Bare Madness” card.

“I salute all those fighters who participated in this bout and fans who watched the first ever URCC bare-knuckle fight. It was a great pleasure fighting in front of you people,” Kenjhons said.

Despite losing his first fight, Soberano dealt some damage to Kenjhons, who suffered a bloody cut on his right face in the first round after Soberano tagged him with a two-punch combination.

Soberano drew Kenjhons’ blood after the first round, but “Mr. Mainit” proved to be a solid competitor as he retaliated very well with accurate strikes in the second frame.

Kenjhons remained consistent in final round to come out victorious in the card presented by Angkas and supported by Unique Water, Bench and Winzir.

URCC Founder and President Alvin Aguilar and URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria gave two thumbs up to URCC’s bare-knuckle debut, saying all the fights have “lived up to the people’s expectations.”

“We exceed all expectations,” said Aguilar, who thanked the 1,000 crowd in attendance. “I’m so happy about what happened, the way they fought and showed showmanship. It is very awesome and I can’t wait for the next one.”

In other matches, veteran Ruel Catalan submitted Edrion Macatangay via rear naked choke in the second round of their MMA 125-pound clash, while Kimbert Alintozon scored a first round knockout win over JV Baldonasa in their bare-knuckle 125-pound collision.

For his part, Rocky Vergara defeated Marvin Dela Cruz via unanimous decision in their 125-pound bare-knuckle showdown, while the 145-pound bare-knuckle clash between Elias Duran and Ronnel Esperas ended up in a majority draw.

Jayson Margallo forced Wilson Managuio to tap via rear naked choke in their MMA 135-pound meeting, while John Ornido won via second round technical knockout over Janedie Bernardo in their MMA 135-pound bout.

For inquiries about the fight and future URCC bouts, visit www.urcc.online or download the URCC app here.