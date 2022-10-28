Blue Eagles take flight, seek stronger showing as UAAP 2nd round begins

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs UST

4 p.m. – AdU vs ADMU

MANILA, Philippines -- After being sent crashing to the ground twice in the first round, former three-time champion Ateneo is out to spread its wings and fly higher in a redemption bid as the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament enters the crucial second round.

Tied with the National University at second place behind reigning champion University of the Philippines, the Blue Eagles (5-2) want no less than a quick step forward when they tangle with Adamson (3-4) to fire off the second phase.

Action sizzles at 4 p.m. after the 2 p.m. card between La Salle (3-4) and Santo Tomas (1-6) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo for the first time in a while did not finish as the No. 1 seed after the first round but coach Tab Baldwin is still liking the comfortable spot his wards are in as they plot their way up into playoff form.



“We’re pretty comfortable with where we're at. Of course, we'd like to have a higher placing but the two games we lost were competitive games,” said Baldwin, noting Ateneo’s defeats against rivals La Salle and UP.

In an early collision with the Green Archers, the Blue Eagles absorbed an 83-78 loss before falling short anew against the top-seeded Fighting Maroons at the tailend of the first round in a tough 76-71 overtime defeat.

With lessons learned now on their feathers aside from a much-needed break bridging the next round, Ateneo is raring to take flight to greater heights in spite of an expected tough challenge from its counterparts starting against Adamson.

“We're getting better, we're growing, we're learning. That's what you're supposed to do over the course of a season,” he said as Ateneo looks to keep mastery of Adamson after a 76-55 win in the first round.

"The second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good. We feel good about where we're at, we feel good about our team. We're ready to go.”

The Soaring Falcons, on the heels of a morale-boosting 86-84 overtime win against La Salle to end the first round with a bang, assured their readiness to go claw-to-claw with the mighty Blue Eagles.

Adamson got into a shaky start but found its groove in time to chase University of the East and La Salle in a three-way logjam from fourth to sixth spot though it holds superior quotient inside the Final Four picture so far.