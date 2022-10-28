^

Sports

Blue Eagles take flight, seek stronger showing as UAAP 2nd round begins

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 1:44pm
Blue Eagles take flight, seek stronger showing as UAAP 2nd round begins
BJ Andrade (2)
UAAP

Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs UST
4 p.m. – AdU vs ADMU

MANILA, Philippines -- After being sent crashing to the ground twice in the first round, former three-time champion Ateneo is out to spread its wings and fly higher in a redemption bid as the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament enters the crucial second round.

Tied with the National University at second place behind reigning champion University of the Philippines, the Blue Eagles (5-2) want no less than a quick step forward when they tangle with Adamson (3-4) to fire off the second phase. 

Action sizzles at 4 p.m. after the 2 p.m. card between La Salle (3-4) and Santo Tomas (1-6) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Ateneo for the first time in a while did not finish as the No. 1 seed after the first round but coach Tab Baldwin is still liking the comfortable spot his wards are in as they plot their way up into playoff form.

 
“We’re pretty comfortable with where we're at. Of course, we'd like to have a higher placing but the two games we lost were competitive games,” said Baldwin, noting Ateneo’s defeats against rivals La Salle and UP.

In an early collision with the Green Archers, the Blue Eagles absorbed an 83-78 loss before falling short anew against the top-seeded Fighting Maroons at the tailend of the first round in a tough 76-71 overtime defeat.

With lessons learned now on their feathers aside from a much-needed break bridging the next round, Ateneo is raring to take flight to greater heights in spite of an expected tough challenge from its counterparts starting against Adamson.

“We're getting better, we're growing, we're learning. That's what you're supposed to do over the course of a season,” he said as Ateneo looks to keep mastery of Adamson after a 76-55 win in the first round.

 "The second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good. We feel good about where we're at, we feel good about our team. We're ready to go.”

The Soaring Falcons, on the heels of a morale-boosting 86-84 overtime win against La Salle to end the first round with a bang, assured their readiness to go claw-to-claw with the mighty Blue Eagles.

Adamson got into a shaky start but found its groove in time to chase University of the East and La Salle in a three-way logjam from fourth to sixth spot though it holds superior quotient inside the Final Four picture so far.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
But Animam believes there is more to come after her, especially with others before her like Afril Bernardino and Allana Lim...
Sports
fbtw
Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

Dennis Smith Jr. making the most of Charlotte opportunity

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Signed to a one-year minimum deal, Dennis Smith Jr. is seizing the opportunity. 
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

F2, Petro Gazz dispute solo 3rd; Choco Mucho, Cignal battle to boost semis bid

By Joey Villar | 12 minutes ago
The Cargo Movers are gunning for the third straight victory after starting the conference with two straight defeats while...
Sports
fbtw
Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

Dutch stuns Davaoeno aces, rules ICTSI Pradera

12 minutes ago
Reduced to a virtual spectator in the championship flight, Guido Van der Valk rewrote the script and took the stellar role...
Sports
fbtw
Giving Letran&rsquo;s Fran Yu his due

Giving Letran’s Fran Yu his due

By Rick Olivares | 42 minutes ago
Hearing and watching the 5-foot-10 Fran Yu receive a lot of props today from his fellow Blue Dragons as well as basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

Clarin shakes off shooting woes, focuses on defense as Lady Bulldogs maintain dominance in UAAP 85

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Instead of forcing the issue, though, the national team mainstay has been working to impact the game in other ways as her...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

Doncic erupts with 41-point triple-double as Mavs edge Nets in OT

1 hour ago
Luka Doncic's 41-point triple-double propelled the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 NBA overtime triumph over the Brooklyn Nets,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with