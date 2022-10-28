^

Kingad set to face different foe in ONE 164; Mangat sidelined with injury

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 12:37pm
Kingad set to face different foe in ONE 164; Mangat sidelined with injury
Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad will take on Gurdashan Mangat in the upcoming ONE 164 event in Manila, as the latter has been sidelined with an injury.

Announced by ONE Championship on Thursday, Kingad will still be on the card headlined by stablemate Joshua Pacio's title defense against Jarred Brooks, but will have a different opponent.

"We're looking for a replacement for Danny Kingad's opponent," ONE Championship told the Philippine media during Team Lakay's media availability on Zoom.

"Right now, tuloy yung fight ni Danny. But wala pa siyang kalaban as of today," they added.

Mangat was reportedly injured during training. He and Kingad were set to tangle in a flyweight MMA bout.

Kingad is one of four Team Lakay fighters set to fight in the same card as Pacio, with Jeremy Pacatiw, Geje Eustaquio and Jenelyn Olsim also seeing action.

Kingad looks to bounce back after losing in his last fight against Kairat Akhmetov.

In the other bouts, former ONE flyweight king Eustaquio hopes to return to the world title picture against Hu Yong of China.

Pacatiw, for his part, will attempt to go back to his winning ways against Cambodia's Tial Thang in a bantamweight contest.

Olsim, meanwhile, returns to the women's strawweight division for the first time since 2021 when she faces China's Meng Bo.

ONE 164 marks the return of ONE Championship to live events here in Manila since January 2020. Coincidentally, that last show also featured Pacio in the main event where he successfully defended his belt against Alex Silva via split decision.

