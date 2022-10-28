Neck-and-neck battle atop PCAP's North and South

MANILA, Philippines – They are all tied up at the top.

Well, almost.

Rivals Pasig King Pirates and San Juan Predators are both numbers one and two in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ season-ending Open Conference.

Pasig sports a 17-1 record while San Juan is at 16-2. However, both have accrued 268.5 points.

There are two more playdates for interdivision play but the whole of the third round where Pasig and San Juan will battle one more time in the elimination round. While some quarters will argue that playoff seeding is more important, there is the psychological advantage of a team that mows down its opponents with blitzkrieg efficiency.

And San Juan and Pasig have been the most dominant of the Northern Division squads.

Down south, it’s neck and neck too. The Davao Chess Eagles and Iloilo Kisela Knights are both 16-2, but the former is atop because they own 282 won-points to the 272 of the latter.

If Davao maintains its pace, this will be the first time this season that a team other than Iloilo will finish the elimination round on top of the Southern Conference. The Kisela Knights have topped the Southern standings in three of the five conferences so far (All-Filipino for the first and second seasons and the last Wesley So Cup). Other teams to top the south have been Cordova (Last year’s Wesley So Cup) and the Philippine Paralympics Team (last year’s Open Conference).

In spite of that, Iloilo has been to the conference finals four consecutive times, a league record so far.

On Saturday, Pasig will face the twin threats of Cagayan de Oro and Cebu while San Juan will meet Cebu and Pagadian.

Davao, on the other hand, will battle Isabela and Cavite.

The Kisela Knights will face off against Cagayan and Manila.