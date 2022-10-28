Malixi sets Thai Junior World pace with 70

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi bucked a wobbly start with a fiery backside charge as she took command with a 70, two strokes clear of local ace Thapasit Thitikarn at the start of the Thailand Junior World Golf Championship in Hua Hin Thursday.

The young Filipina star rattled off four birdies in the first six holes at the backside of the Royal Hua Hin Golf course, including three straight from No. 13 in a big bounce-back from an up-and-down two-birdie, three-bogey struggle at the front.

She actually went 3-up over Thitikarn after birdying No. 15 but failed to get up-and-down on the tough par-4 17th for a 37-33z round in girls’ Class A play.

Still, it was a fine start for the ICTSI-backed ace, who hardly showed any ill effects of a sudden death setback in the Thailand Amateur Open in Bangkok last week that saw her fight back from down in the last 18 holes to force a playoff with the fancied Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who kept the crown with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Thitikarn, on the other hand, had a roller-coaster round of three birdies against the same number of bogeys, her last-hole birdie enabling her to stay within striking distance of Malixi with still three rounds to play in Thailand’s premier junior championship.

Abby Abarcas, however, struggled with an 83 while Julianna Go skied to an 86 in the top age-group category.

Competitions in other divisions were halted due to darkness with Jacob Calita hobbling with a two-over card after 15 holes, Zachary Castro limping with a five-over card with three holes to play in boys’ Class A provisionally led by Jonathan Miranda of Malaysia with a one-under card after 12 holes.

Patrick Tambalque and Shinichi Suzuki, fourth placer in Thai Amateur Open, both had four-over cards after 12 holes in boys’ Class B paced by clubhouse leader Lo Yung Cheng of Taiwan, who had a five-under round after 15 holes.

Tristan Padilla scored a five-over card with three holes to play while Aiden Villaroman skied to an eight-over card after 15 holes. Reese Ng also faltered with an 84, Alessandra Luciano fumbled with an 88 and Celine Abalos made a 92 in girls’ Class B led by French Langraf Louise Uma, who shot a 71.