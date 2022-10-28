^

Animam believes fellow Pinay ballers will get to play overseas, too

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 9:02am
Jack Animam
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women's mainstay Jack Animam made history in 2021 when she became the first homegrown talent to sign a professional hoops contract in Europe and headed to Serbia to play with Radnicki Kragujevac.

Though an unfortunate ACL injury derailed her first season as a pro, offers continue to pour in for the five-time UAAP champion now that she's fully recovered and ready to return.

But Animam believes there is more to come after her, especially with others before her like Afril Bernardino and Allana Lim also getting opportunities to play abroad.

"I mean, yeah. Especially now na continuous yung development ng Gilas women's, I think there's more [to come]," Animam said.

"We just need exposure. Alam mo yun? Hindi tayo nakikita ng mga international [scouts] kasi there's not so much exposure," she continued.

Though Animam admitted that the national team gets players in the spotlight in international competitions like the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, there needs to be a harder push to give Filipina ballers more opportunities to flourish.

"[Teams] need more if they really wanna you know, recruit players from our team. So, I guess it's just really the exposure, the support," said Animam.

"I hope sana, ngayon nakikita na ng tao, hopefully may mga supporter na magsusupport, magbaback sa Gilas women's kasi there's really a potential. It's just a matter of exposure, leagues [na] continuous, alam mo yun?" she continued.

Animam cited those who could make it overseas just like her.

"Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro, kaya [nila]... Trina Guytingco can [do it too]. Camille Clarin after she plays college," Animam said.

"You know, ang dami pa. Marami pang players sa Pilipinas... Hindi palang natin nakikita," she added.

As for Animam herself, she has yet to decide  where to go next after completing her recovery in the US.

Now in the Philippines to reunite with friends, former teammates and Gilas Pilipinas women, Animam is set to pick among prospects like her former Serbian team and a club in Israel.

But before she gets back to business, the former NU Lady Bulldog just wants to enjoy her time in her homeland after spending years overseas.

"Wala pa rin akong desisyon. I'm still waiting. Hopefully, by the end of this week, or next week, mayroon na sana but as much as I'm here, I want to enjoy my time with the team and you know, i-cherish ito kasi it's been three long years, " she said.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN
