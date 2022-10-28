^

Sports

Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera

The Philippine Star
October 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera
Harmie Constantino.
STAR / File

LUBAO, Pampanga, Philippines — Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between two of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s leading players as the former snatched a one-stroke victory in the ICTSI Pradera Championship despite a closing 74.

Constantino fought back from two shots down with nine holes to go, birdying the par-5 12th for the second straight day then watching Avaricio hobble with a spate of bogeys to pull off the big reversal and win for the first time outside of Eagle Ridge-Aoki.

“I just avoided making mistakes and making more putts than anyone else,” said Constantino, who took control by two as the two-day leader fumbled with bogeys on Nos. 11, 13 and 14.

Both dropped shots on the tough par-4 16th with Constantino closing out with a two-over card for an even 216 and Avaricio holing out with a birdie for a 76 and a 217.

It was Constantino’s third victory, worth P168,750, in a young pro career she launched with two victories in bubble setup last year, both at Eagle Ridge-Aoki. But she failed to figure in title chases in the succeeding LPGT events until she was able to put it all together in the last nine holes coupled with Avaricio’s uncharacteristic windup.

Meanwhile, Jhonnel Ababa went low to deal with the high wind that blew the bids of a slew of contenders in the men’s championship, sizzling with a tournament-best 67 to shoulder past halfway leader Tony Lascuna and closer to snapping a spell on the Philippine Golf Tour.

The multi-titled ace from the noted Davao golfing clan surprisingly made it look easy at Pradera when majority scrambled trying to come up with the right club selections in a wind-blown day. He birdied all four par-5s and added two more on Nos. 6 and 16 that more than made up for his lone mishap at the par-3 15th.

Ababa’s five-under card netted him a 54-hole aggregate of seven-under 209 and a two-shot cushion over Lascuna and Van der Valk heading to the final round.

“I dealt with the wind pretty well and stayed positive all day. I just hope to do it again, said Ababa,

The Calatagan pro, whose campaign is backed by the Borough Lasik Center, has not won since ruling the ICTSI Del Monte Championship in 2019 after coming off a prolific season when he won five titles, including four in PGT Asia and the inaugural ICTSI Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational, in 2018.

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw
B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon

B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
According to a news release by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray...
Sports
fbtw
Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

Adelaide coach explains Kai Sotto's limited minutes

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
In Adelaide's three games this year, Sotto has only played 14 minutes combined — tallying four points, 10 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

8 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias “Jerry”...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

9 hours ago
Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera

Harmie fights back from 2 down, reigns in Pradera

1 hour ago
Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between...
Sports
fbtw

Prulla on collision course with Capadocia

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Janella Rose Prulla was the youngest to make the finals in the most recent Philippine Columbian Association Open three years ago.
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw

Inspire plays it forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
At the height of the pandemic, Inspire Sports Academy was a safe haven for national athletes training to stay fit for international competitions.
Sports
fbtw

Vigan to host Batang Pinoy

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Batang Pinoy, a multi-sports event for Filipino athletes aged 15 years old and below that produced the likes of Tokyo Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz and world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo, will make a much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with