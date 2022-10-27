^

Crossovers repulse Lady Troopers in five, books PVL semis slot

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 8:27pm
Mylene Paat
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers remained unblemished after a five-set escape act over the United Auctioneers Inc. Army Lady Troopers, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The win, which bumped Chery Tiggo's victories for the conference to five, qualified the team to the next round.

A pivotal 4-0 run in the deciding fifth set helped turned the tide for the Crossovers, who were stuck playing catch-up against the hapless Lady Troopers not once but twice, as they went down by a set.

Mylene Paat and Cza Carandang sparked the run in the fifth salvo as they took a large gap, 11-6.

A miscue by the Lady Troopers gave Chery Tiggo match point, 14-9.

Though it was not a walk in the park as Army saved three match points, Paat was able to deliver the kill to tow the Crossovers to victory.

Paat finished the game with 23 points on 21 attacks and two blocks. She also had 12 excellent digs to contribute on defense.

Guest player Jelena Cvijovic added 19 markers. Carandang also chipped in 15 points.

Royse Tubino paced Army in the loss with 24 points.

Chery faces a tough challenge in their next game on Saturday, November 5, when they take on fellow undefeated team Creamline Cool Smashers at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Army, meanwhile, continues to look for their first victory in the conference against Cignal HD Spikers on November 3 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
