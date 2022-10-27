^

Sports

Creamline ices Akari, nears PVL semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 4:50pm
Creamline ices Akari, nears PVL semis
The Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers bucked a first-set loss to drub the Akari Chargers in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Despite giving up a 23-21 lead in the opening set, Creamline rebounded well in the next three salvos to move closer to a slot in the semifinal round, where they will play a single round-robin format against their fellow Top 4 teams.

Creamline was poised to pace the match with a win in Set 1 as they were two points away from seizing the set. But four straight points, punctuated by a hit out by Creamline guest player Yelo Basa denied the Cool Smashers as they were jolted by the Chargers, 25-23.

Not to be deterred, the Cool Smashers recovered in a big way as they jumped to big leads in the second stanza. They registered a lead as big as nine points, 20-11, as they shifted momentum to their side.

An Akari attack error helped Creamline clinch the game-tying point, 25-15.

The dominance continued for the Grand Slam-seeking Cool Smashers as they cruised in Set 3.

It was also the same story in Set 4 as they took match point early, 24-18, after a service error from the Chargers.

Though Akari was able to save three match points, two-time league MVP Tots Carlos scored through the block to help her team claim the four-set victory.

Three different players finished in twin-digit scoring for Creamline led by Basa with 18 markers. Player of the Game Ced Domingo finished with 14 points on nine attacks and five blocks.

Jema Galanza added 12 points as skipper Alyssa Valdez struggled with only four points in the contest.

Akari reinforcement Prisilla Rivera paced them in the losing effort with 13 points.

Creamline improved its record to 4-0 while Akari dropped to 1-4 — absorbing its third loss in a row.

The Cool Smashers will go against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who also find themselves atop the standings, on Saturday, November 5.

Akari, meanwhile, will face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, November 3.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having been grouped with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway in Group A after the official draw, the Filipinas steer...
Sports
fbtw

Fresh jolt for Bolts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Reeling from a woeful 1-5 start and in danger of missing the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, Meralco has brought in a fresh import to replace four-year NBA veteran Johnny O’Bryant. It’s not too...
Sports
fbtw
A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
I have always been excited about watching a live football game in Europe because I was told it was an experience like no other....
Sports
fbtw
Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala went through qualifiers to get to the main draw where she edged home bet Jessika Ponchet in a three-set affair, 6-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala marched on to the next round of the W80 Poitiers in France, netting victories over fancied counterparts in both...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

PSC, Ilocos Sur partner for Batang Pinoy 2022

23 minutes ago
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala and Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias “Jerry”...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

Constantino stops Avaricio, rules LPGT Pradera golf tiff

1 hour ago
Harmie Constantino stayed out of harm’s way while Chanelle Avaricio floundered in a pressure-packed backside duel between...
Sports
fbtw
Search for next Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo begins as 'Batang Pinoy' returns

Search for next Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo begins as 'Batang Pinoy' returns

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Batang Pinoy, a multi-sports event for Filipino athletes aged 15 years old and below that produced Tokyo Olympic gold...
Sports
fbtw
PGT tourney: Ababa goes low to rise to the top

PGT tourney: Ababa goes low to rise to the top

2 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa went low to deal with the high wind that blew the bids of a slew of contenders, sizzling with a tournament-best...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o given limited minutes in debut with European squad

Juan Gomez de Liaño given limited minutes in debut with European squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño saw limited action in his European league debut as BC Wolves ran away with a 95-70 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with