Creamline ices Akari, nears PVL semis

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers bucked a first-set loss to drub the Akari Chargers in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Despite giving up a 23-21 lead in the opening set, Creamline rebounded well in the next three salvos to move closer to a slot in the semifinal round, where they will play a single round-robin format against their fellow Top 4 teams.

Creamline was poised to pace the match with a win in Set 1 as they were two points away from seizing the set. But four straight points, punctuated by a hit out by Creamline guest player Yelo Basa denied the Cool Smashers as they were jolted by the Chargers, 25-23.

Not to be deterred, the Cool Smashers recovered in a big way as they jumped to big leads in the second stanza. They registered a lead as big as nine points, 20-11, as they shifted momentum to their side.

An Akari attack error helped Creamline clinch the game-tying point, 25-15.

The dominance continued for the Grand Slam-seeking Cool Smashers as they cruised in Set 3.

It was also the same story in Set 4 as they took match point early, 24-18, after a service error from the Chargers.

Though Akari was able to save three match points, two-time league MVP Tots Carlos scored through the block to help her team claim the four-set victory.

Three different players finished in twin-digit scoring for Creamline led by Basa with 18 markers. Player of the Game Ced Domingo finished with 14 points on nine attacks and five blocks.

Jema Galanza added 12 points as skipper Alyssa Valdez struggled with only four points in the contest.

Akari reinforcement Prisilla Rivera paced them in the losing effort with 13 points.

Creamline improved its record to 4-0 while Akari dropped to 1-4 — absorbing its third loss in a row.

The Cool Smashers will go against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, who also find themselves atop the standings, on Saturday, November 5.

Akari, meanwhile, will face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday, November 3.