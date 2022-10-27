^

B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 11:11am
B. League pros Ramos, Parks, Ravena bros set to rejoin Gilas soon
L-R Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., and Dwight Ramos
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will receive a shot in the arm in their preparations for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers as Filipino B. League pros are set to join the helm over the weekend.

According to a news release by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks are due to arrive and unite with the national team beginning October 28.

Per head coach Chot Reyes, the Japan-based players' arrival will signal the start of Gilas' daily workouts for the team's away games on November 10 and 13 in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Reyes said that the exact date of the players' arrival has yet to be pegged. But the team is planning to hold workouts for three days — possibly by the end of the month.

"We’re planning, hopefully three days — October 31, November 1 and 2, but we’re not sure," Reyes was quoted in the release.
Also on the table for Gilas is naturalized player Ange Kouame of Ateneo, and 7'3" big man Kai Sotto who is currently with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.

Sotto is reportedly optimistic of joining Gilas for the upcoming games, and so is Reyes.

"FIBA has a directive to all the leagues around the world that players cannot be prevented from playing for their national teams. Hopefully, we can get Kai," he said.

"Just like in Japan, we know that on a certain date, I think until the 28th of this month, and then Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks, they’ll be available by then and we’re hoping the same for Kai," he added.

Last Monday, Gilas held practice with 10 players in attendance — Chris Newsome of Meralco, reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, his Barangay Ginebra teammates Jamie Malonzo and Japeth Aguilar, RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Poy Erram of TNT, Arwind Tolentino of Northport, and collegiate players Kevin Quiambao and Francis Lopez.

