Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic bared that he was a little chagrined that his wards will not be facing the likes of defending champions United States in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Having been grouped with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway in Group A after the official draw, the Filipinas steer clear of the heavyweight Americans, while also avoiding an early clash with higher-ranked European teams like Germany and France.

While some may take this as a welcome development, Stajcic said it would've been good to test the mettle of the Filipinas in their debut World Cup against the best of the best.

This was despite knowing that whoever they face, the Philippine booters would be heavy underdogs as they are ranked 53rd in the FIFA World Rankings.

"I don't think it mattered which group we landed in. We were the team coming out of Pot 4 and every team that we are playing against, regardless of which group that we fell in, would've been teams that are ranked higher than us and there's one perspective that it's good to play teams maybe that aren't in the top 10," said Stajcic.

The highest-ranked opponent in Group A is Norway, ranked 12th in the world.

"And the other perspective is you wanna go to the World Cup and you wanna experience playing against those big nations and really testing yourself. And we've come a long way as a team in the last 12 months and it's great to see every time we go on the field, how much we learned and how much we've improved," he said.

"And there's no better way to measure yourself than against the best countries on the planet. So, you know, I'm a little bit disappointed in that way that we didn't get a USA, or a Germany, or France," he added.

Still, though, Stajcic believes there is much work to do against their opponents in Group A. Though not considered favorites, they are all significantly higher in the rankings than the Filipinas.

Even with the odds stacked against them, Stajcic says that the players will not just be there for the sake of being in the World Cup.

Rather, they will do whatever it takes to play at par with their opponents and bring honor to the country.

"Ultimately, whoever we got, they are teams that are ranked higher than us and as we know, over the last period of time, we're gonna have to punch above our weight just to be competitive so we're gonna have to do everything right on and off the field to ensure that when we do get to the World Cup, we're fighting and fighting to win every game," he said.

The Filipinas are reportedly having another camp in November where they are also set to play a friendly with a South American team.

The Philippine Football Federation, however, has yet to announce where the camp will be and who the AFF Women's Champions will be facing.

Most recently, the Filipinas staged a camp in Costa Rica where they faced the home team twice. They finished with a draw and a loss in the international friendlies.