Arcilla makes Last Eight

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Arcilla continued to live up to his top billing as he breezed past Norman Enriquez, 6-0, 6-2, yesterday and reached the quarterfinals of the 39th PCA Open Tennis Championships at the Plaza Dilao indoor courts.

Arcilla needed just over an hour to dispatch Enriquez and book a spot in the round-of-eight either against John Sonsona or the comebacking former PCA champion Joseph Victorino.

Elbert Anasta and Jose Maria Pague advanced with wins over Alexa Acabo, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), and Fritz Verdad, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.                  

