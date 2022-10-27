^

Sports

Fresh jolt for Bolts

Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2022 | 12:00am

Reeling from a woeful 1-5 start and in danger of missing the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, Meralco has brought in a fresh import to replace four-year NBA veteran Johnny O’Bryant. It’s not too late to pump life back into the struggling Bolts and the first step is to beat San Miguel Beer in their next outing on Saturday with Jessie Govan in harness.

Govan, 25, arrived from New York early this morning and will reinforce Meralco with six games left in its elimination schedule. After facing San Miguel, it will be Bay Area on Nov. 4, Blackwater on Nov. 11, TNT on Nov. 16, Magnolia on Nov. 27 and NLEX on Nov. 30. The Bolts made it to the semifinals in the previous conference, falling to the Beermen in a grueling seven-game series but now, they’re hard-pressed to survive the eliminations after which five teams will take to the exits.

Govan, bred in Georgetown University’s basketball factory, could be what coach Norman Black needs to get the Bolts back on track. He’s a pure inside operator who honed his skills in the Hoyas varsity program known for producing the likes of NBA centers Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Roy Hibbert and Greg Monroe. If Govan plays anywhere near how Ewing and company dominated the interior in the NBA, he’ll be an impactful force in the PBA for sure.

Arranging Govan’s arrival was LA-based Filipino import recruiter Roger Jimenez who coordinated the hook-up with Chicago NBA agent Michael Naiditch. Govan’s agent also represents Phoenix import Kaleb Wesson. Jimenez said he had several options for Meralco to consider. One was former TNT import Terrence Jones who ended up signing with a team that made an earlier offer. Another was 12-year NBA veteran Ed Davis who asked for too much money. Govan, however, seemed the perfect choice.

“Jessie has played in Japan and Korea so he’s familiar with Asian basketball,” said Jimenez. Govan also saw action in Puerto Rico and the NBA G-League with Ignite. He averaged in double figure points in three of his four seasons with Georgetown from 6.8 as a freshman in 2015-16 to 10.1 to 18.1 with 10.1 rebounds to 17.5 as a senior in 2018-19. Govan shot over 53 percent from the field in his last three varsity years. One of Govan’s most memorable outings was when he hit a tie-breaking triple with 25 ticks left to power Georgetown to a 69-66 win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2018. Govan finished with 18 points and 13 boards, his 10th double-double of the campaign, shooting 7 of 19 from the floor. In the Japanese B-League in 2019, he hit a career-high 30 points, 14 of 23 from two-point range and 2 of 3 free throws in a game between Hamamatsu Higashi Mikawa Phoenix and Hitachi Sunrockers. Govan’s listed 6-11 in some basketball sites and to be eligible for the Commissioner’s Cup, he’ll need to be measured up to a limit of 6-9 15/16.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title

UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
A two-and-through Filipino-American prospect, Villasin finally showed her true potential when she uncorked a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Eala went through qualifiers to get to the main draw where she edged home bet Jessika Ponchet in a three-set affair, 6-22,...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi aims for strong start in Thai Junior World

Malixi aims for strong start in Thai Junior World

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Rianne Malixi seeks to accomplish what she had failed to achieve last week, gunning for the Thailand Junior World Golf c...
Sports
fbtw
'Mr. Double-double' lifts Chiefs over Pirates

'Mr. Double-double' lifts Chiefs over Pirates

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Living up to his reputation, Flores muscled his way to a performance that he regularly pulls off in games or in practice and...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo, Creamline stake perfect records

Chery Tiggo, Creamline stake perfect records

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Chery Tiggo and Creamline hope to keep their unbeaten streaks going as they face United Auctioneers-Army and Akari, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors

1 hour ago
Devin Booker scored 34 points as the Phoenix Suns overpowered Golden State 134-105 in a hard-fought clash that saw Warriors star Klay Thompson ejected for the first time in his career.
Sports
fbtw
Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

Eala scores twinkill in Poitiers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala marched on to the next round of the W80 Poitiers in France, netting victories over fancied counterparts in both...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix fends off ROS

Phoenix fends off ROS

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Rookie Encho Serrano took flight and gave wings to Phoenix in its quest for a league-best fourth straight win.
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a seizes two-shot lead

Lascuña seizes two-shot lead

1 hour ago
Tony Lascuña continued to defy the odds, banking on his accuracy, ball control and putting to storm ahead by two on...
Sports
fbtw

Flores powers Chiefs past Pirates

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Fil-Aussie Cade Flores muscled his way to 23 points and 12 rebounds and powered the Arellano U Chiefs to a 77-63 win over the Lyceum U Pirates yesterday in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with