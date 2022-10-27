Fresh jolt for Bolts

Reeling from a woeful 1-5 start and in danger of missing the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, Meralco has brought in a fresh import to replace four-year NBA veteran Johnny O’Bryant. It’s not too late to pump life back into the struggling Bolts and the first step is to beat San Miguel Beer in their next outing on Saturday with Jessie Govan in harness.

Govan, 25, arrived from New York early this morning and will reinforce Meralco with six games left in its elimination schedule. After facing San Miguel, it will be Bay Area on Nov. 4, Blackwater on Nov. 11, TNT on Nov. 16, Magnolia on Nov. 27 and NLEX on Nov. 30. The Bolts made it to the semifinals in the previous conference, falling to the Beermen in a grueling seven-game series but now, they’re hard-pressed to survive the eliminations after which five teams will take to the exits.

Govan, bred in Georgetown University’s basketball factory, could be what coach Norman Black needs to get the Bolts back on track. He’s a pure inside operator who honed his skills in the Hoyas varsity program known for producing the likes of NBA centers Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Roy Hibbert and Greg Monroe. If Govan plays anywhere near how Ewing and company dominated the interior in the NBA, he’ll be an impactful force in the PBA for sure.

Arranging Govan’s arrival was LA-based Filipino import recruiter Roger Jimenez who coordinated the hook-up with Chicago NBA agent Michael Naiditch. Govan’s agent also represents Phoenix import Kaleb Wesson. Jimenez said he had several options for Meralco to consider. One was former TNT import Terrence Jones who ended up signing with a team that made an earlier offer. Another was 12-year NBA veteran Ed Davis who asked for too much money. Govan, however, seemed the perfect choice.

“Jessie has played in Japan and Korea so he’s familiar with Asian basketball,” said Jimenez. Govan also saw action in Puerto Rico and the NBA G-League with Ignite. He averaged in double figure points in three of his four seasons with Georgetown from 6.8 as a freshman in 2015-16 to 10.1 to 18.1 with 10.1 rebounds to 17.5 as a senior in 2018-19. Govan shot over 53 percent from the field in his last three varsity years. One of Govan’s most memorable outings was when he hit a tie-breaking triple with 25 ticks left to power Georgetown to a 69-66 win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2018. Govan finished with 18 points and 13 boards, his 10th double-double of the campaign, shooting 7 of 19 from the floor. In the Japanese B-League in 2019, he hit a career-high 30 points, 14 of 23 from two-point range and 2 of 3 free throws in a game between Hamamatsu Higashi Mikawa Phoenix and Hitachi Sunrockers. Govan’s listed 6-11 in some basketball sites and to be eligible for the Commissioner’s Cup, he’ll need to be measured up to a limit of 6-9 15/16.