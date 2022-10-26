^

Sports

As Animam returns, Gilas women target historic third straight SEA Games gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 4:46pm
As Animam returns, Gilas women target historic third straight SEA Games gold
Jack Animam
Released

MANILA, Philippines – The goals are set for the Gilas Pilipinas women's team with mainstay Jack Animam back in form after a year of absence.

Now recovered from an ACL injury she suffered in Serbia last year, Animam rejoined national team practice this week — making the most of her time in the Philippines before flying out anew to play overseas.

Head coach Pat Aquino has the team preparing well and early for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia next year where they will gun for a third straight gold medal — a feat never done in the history of the biennial games in women's hoops.

"If you could see my smile, sobrang happy that she's back. But definitely, a lot of work to do for her. The thing is it’s not just for me but the whole team is happy to have her back and hopefully, it’s gonna be a good training coming to next year's tournaments," Aquino told media during Gilas women's practice at the Aero Center Basketball Court in Quezon City on Wednesday.

"We're really preparing now for next year's SEA Games. There's no one else na naka-tatlong sunod-sunod na gold medal. Hopefully, we'll be the first ones to do that. It’s a great goal for us," the tactician added.

Without Animam, Aquino was able to steer the national team to their second straight gold medal in Hanoi earlier this year.

As the five-time UAAP champion beefs up the lineup anew, she's eager to make up for lost time.

"Sobrang saya. Sobrang na-miss ko tong team na to. Yung energy sa training, yung kulitan," said Animam of her return.

"Alam mo yun, kahit nakakapagod yun konti pa lang kami right now, pero bale wala yun kasi magkakasama kami," she added.

Apart from the national team, Animam is also currently weighing her options on where to continue her professional career. A return to Serbia and possibly a move to Israel are her options.

Animam bared to the media on Wednesday that she is still awaiting confirmation on where she will be headed.

"Wala pa rin akong desisyon. I'm still waiting. Hopefully, by the end of this week, or next week, mayroon na sana but as much as I'm here, I want to enjoy my time with the team and you know, i-cherish ito kasi it's been three long years," said Animam.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abarrientos flashes fine form anew, paces Ulsan over Seoul SK Knights

Abarrientos flashes fine form anew, paces Ulsan over Seoul SK Knights

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Abarrientos, whose team improved to 3-1 with back-to-back victories, finished with 23 points on six triples.
Sports
fbtw

Mavs laud PBA Motoclub

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Filoil EcoOil Flying V Center was packed to the rafters when Mavs Phenomenal battled PBA Motoclub in a charity basketball game last Saturday and even if the event ended past midnight, the fans stayed on until the...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dazzles in vain as Mavs downed by Pelicans

Doncic dazzles in vain as Mavs downed by Pelicans

8 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 37 points but it was not enough to stop the Dallas Mavericks from slipping to defeat against the depleted...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football body banking on Filipino community in New Zealand come FIFA Women's World Cup

Philippine football body banking on Filipino community in New Zealand come FIFA Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
With a game also set against the home team, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will look to pack in a punch with some...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo, Creamline stake perfect records

Chery Tiggo, Creamline stake perfect records

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Chery Tiggo and Creamline hope to keep their unbeaten streaks going as they face United Auctioneers-Army and Akari, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi aims for strong start in Thai Junior World

Malixi aims for strong start in Thai Junior World

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi seeks to accomplish what she had failed to achieve last week, gunning for the Thailand Junior World Golf c...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title

UST's Nikki Villasin continues to adjust as Tigresses aim for elusive title

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A two-and-through Filipino-American prospect, Villasin finally showed her true potential when she uncorked a breakthrough...
Sports
fbtw
'Mr. Double-double' lifts Chiefs over Pirates

'Mr. Double-double' lifts Chiefs over Pirates

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Living up to his reputation, Flores muscled his way to a performance that he regularly pulls off in games or in practice and...
Sports
fbtw
Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected

Booker sparks Suns over Warriors as Thompson ejected

3 hours ago
Devin Booker scored 34 points as the Phoenix Suns overpowered Golden State, 134-105, in a hard-fought clash that saw Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Lascuna, short in length but long in talent, takes control by 2

Lascuna, short in length but long in talent, takes control by 2

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Tony Lascuna is a man of contrasts.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with