As Animam returns, Gilas women target historic third straight SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – The goals are set for the Gilas Pilipinas women's team with mainstay Jack Animam back in form after a year of absence.

Now recovered from an ACL injury she suffered in Serbia last year, Animam rejoined national team practice this week — making the most of her time in the Philippines before flying out anew to play overseas.

Head coach Pat Aquino has the team preparing well and early for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia next year where they will gun for a third straight gold medal — a feat never done in the history of the biennial games in women's hoops.

LOOK: Fit-again Jack Animam trains with Gilas Pilipinas women here at Aero Center in Quezon City



Animam missed a year of action for the national team after tearing her left ACL while playing in Serbia last year | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/xvYFLEJL3Z — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 26, 2022

"If you could see my smile, sobrang happy that she's back. But definitely, a lot of work to do for her. The thing is it’s not just for me but the whole team is happy to have her back and hopefully, it’s gonna be a good training coming to next year's tournaments," Aquino told media during Gilas women's practice at the Aero Center Basketball Court in Quezon City on Wednesday.

"We're really preparing now for next year's SEA Games. There's no one else na naka-tatlong sunod-sunod na gold medal. Hopefully, we'll be the first ones to do that. It’s a great goal for us," the tactician added.

Without Animam, Aquino was able to steer the national team to their second straight gold medal in Hanoi earlier this year.

As the five-time UAAP champion beefs up the lineup anew, she's eager to make up for lost time.

"Sobrang saya. Sobrang na-miss ko tong team na to. Yung energy sa training, yung kulitan," said Animam of her return.

"Alam mo yun, kahit nakakapagod yun konti pa lang kami right now, pero bale wala yun kasi magkakasama kami," she added.

Apart from the national team, Animam is also currently weighing her options on where to continue her professional career. A return to Serbia and possibly a move to Israel are her options.

Animam bared to the media on Wednesday that she is still awaiting confirmation on where she will be headed.

"Wala pa rin akong desisyon. I'm still waiting. Hopefully, by the end of this week, or next week, mayroon na sana but as much as I'm here, I want to enjoy my time with the team and you know, i-cherish ito kasi it's been three long years," said Animam.