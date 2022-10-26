^

Chery Tiggo, Creamline stake perfect records

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 3:07pm
Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat
Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat
Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)
2:30 p.m. – Akari vs Creamline
5:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs UAI-Army
 
MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo and Creamline hope to keep their unbeaten streaks going as they face United Auctioneers-Army and Akari, respectively, Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Crossovers face the Lady Troopers (0-3) in their 5:30 p.m. duel riding the crest of a 29-27, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans last Tuesday.

It was the 2021 Open Conference champion’s fourth straight victory, good enough to reclaim their spot on top.

The Cool Smashers, who turned back the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last Saturday, for their part, eye a fourth straight win in their 2:30 p.m. encounter with the Chargers (1-3).

Mylene Paat is expected to carry Chery Tiggo on his back anew after a masterful 25-hit effort the last time out although she had enough help when she almost fell to cramps in that fourth set that decided their fate.

EJ Laure, Jelena Cvijovic and Cza Carandang provided Paat the support with 15, 10 and nine points, respectively, while Dindin Manabat, back from a severe ankle injury that sidelined her for months, chipped in six hits in limited action.

“The good thing about our team is everyone is contributing and there is a back-up when we need one,” said Paat.

Like Chery Tiggo, Creamline, out for a rare Grand Slam, also relies on its bench depth.

In fact, Jema Galanza, the team’s third best scorer, took charge last time as she dropped 17 points.

Galanza’s brilliance more than made up for Yeliz Basa and Alyssa Valdez’s offensive struggles as the latter two were held to 14 and eight points, respectively.

