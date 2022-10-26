^

Philippine football body banking on Filipino community in New Zealand come FIFA Women's World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 11:04am
Filipinas manager Jefferson Cheng
Courtesy of the PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team is set to tap into the Filipino community in New Zealand when the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup unfurls there and in Australia next year.

After the official draw placing the Filipinas in Group A with the Kiwis, Switzerland and Norway, it was unveiled that all their group games will be played in various parts of New Zealand.

With a game also set against the home team, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will look to pack in a punch with some fans in the stands.

"Yes, definitely," said Filipinas manager Jefferson Cheng of mobilizing the fans in New Zealand.

"Our plan is to have more communication and contact with the Filipino community here. Now that we've known the places where we will play in, which is Dunedin, Wellington, and Auckland," he added.

Cheng, who accompanied Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic to the draw earlier this week, said they already have a relationship with the Filipino communities in the various venues.

"We're quite familiar with some of the Filipino communities here. So we'll be engaging them soon," he said.

In the Philippine Sportswriters Association online forum on Tuesday, the PFF also announced that there will be activations in the Philippines as well to drum up support for the team.

Additionally, the Philippines will be a part of the trophy tour for the Women's World Cup.

