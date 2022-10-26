^

UE Warriors not content with UAAP resurgence

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 10:43am
Jack Santiago
MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors have had a spirited campaign so far in the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, now toting a 3-4 record after seven games.

Though far from eye-popping, their current slate is a huge step-up from their winless stint in UAAP Season 84 — losing all 14 games.

Their three wins weren't just flukes either; they were able to best Final Four contenders like FEU and La Salle.

Second-year head coach Jack Santiago knows how big of a deal this is already, especially since UE has been the cellar dwellers of the UAAP for some time now.

Still, with the season only half over, Santiago knows there is much more room to grow for his Red Warriors.

"Of course, assessment is actually we had a 180-degree turnaround na kami. Coming from 0-14, it's a big achievement for us already," Santiago said after their loss against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday.

"But of course, sabi ko nga sa mga boys na we cannot be satisfied with [the] three wins... Kaya naman namin eh. I think kaya naman ng mga bata maglaro," he added.

But Santiago knows it takes time to build a winning culture, and while his boys are in the process of learning a new program, there will be bumps in the road.

"It's just [a] must, especially today's game [against Ateneo], not only playing with a strong team, but also a team playing with a system. Talagang it's gonna be a big challenge for us," said Santaigo.

"Sabi ko nga sa boys, if you want to be the Final Four or top 4 team, ito ang kailangang ma-overcome, ang teams like this," he added.

Though currently far from a shoo-in for the Final Four, the Red Warriors have proven themselves a legitimate threat after the first half of the season.

Only time will tell if they are able to build on the momentum they already have.

