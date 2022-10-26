^

Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 9:50am
Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continued to plow through the competition in W80 Poitiers in France, winning both her singles and doubles matches on Tuesday.

Eala went through qualifiers to get to the main draw where she edged home bet Jessika Ponchet in a three-set affair, 6-22, 5-7, 7-6(6) in the Round of 32.

She also won her Round of 16 doubles match with Croatian partner Petra Marcinko against Yuliya Hatouka and Iryna Shymanovich, 6-2, 6-3.

In singles, the 17-year-old battled through Ponchet's spectacular serving that saw the French hitter finish with 16 aces in the 2-hour, 30-minute match.

A blazing start saw Eala jump to a 5-0 lead in the first stanza over Ponchet.

And though Ponchet was able to swing some momentum to her side after winning a break point in Game 6 and holding her serve right after, it was only a consolation as Eala had three set points in Game 8 when she took a 40-0 lead.

Eala converted on the second set point to take the one-set advantage, 6-2.

It was a tighter affair in the second set where Game 10 saw Eala hold her serve to force the deadlock, 5-5.

But Ponchet uncorked three aces in Game 11 to take a pivotal 6-5 lead to force Eala to the wall in the set.

Eala then bungled her serve in Game 12 as Ponchet won the break point and the set, 7-5.

In the winner-take-all third frame, Ponchet looked poised to complete the comeback when she blanked Eala in Game 11 for the 6-5 advantage.

But the 17-year-old battled back from an early 15-30 deficit and scored three straight points to force the tiebreak.

Ponchet once again put her fine serving on display when she used another ace to tie the tiebreak at 6-all, saving a match point in the process.

But Eala was able to string two back-to-back points to edge the home bet and take the victory, 8-6.

Over in doubles, Eala showed no fatigue as she and Marcinko fended off Hatouka and Shymanovich in just an hour.

Eala and partner face off against third seed Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

Meanwhile, she will have a rest day in singles but is expected to play against the winner between wild card bet Marine Partaud and eighth seed Vitalia Diatchenko in the next round.

