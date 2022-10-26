^

Abarrientos flashes fine form anew, paces Ulsan over Seoul SK Knights

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 9:27am
RJ Abarrientos
MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos maintained his level of play in South Korea as he helped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to a 97-84 victory over the Seoul SK Knights at Jamsil Students' Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Abarrientos, whose team improved to 3-1 with back-to-back victories, finished with 23 points on six triples.

The Gilas shooter also tallied six rebounds, four assists and three steals to continue making waves in the Korean Basketball League.

Abarrientos came up clutch as he made two of his triples in the final 1:10 of the game where they stymied a comeback try by the Knights.

Gauge Prim topped the scoring column for Abarrientos and company as he tallied 26 points, seven boards and three assists. Shin Seong-jin added 18 markers as well as he went 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

In the losing effort, the Knights were carried by Jameel Warney's 29 points.

Abarrientos plays against Gilas pal SJ Belangel when they face the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus on Friday, October 28.

Belangel's Daegu currently totes a 1-3 record.

