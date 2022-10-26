^

Cagayan Kings brace for huge matches in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 8:26am
The Cagayan Kings

MANILA, Philippines – In their history of playing in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Cagayan Kings have gone from being a league doormat to sneaky underdog who will upset the best of the league to a challenger.

During PCAP’s first season, the Cagayan Kings went 5-29 (All Filipino), 13-21 and lost the play-in (Wesley So Cup) 2-7, and failed to advance to the second round (Open Conference).

This year, they have done much better. With a 17-17 record, they made the playoffs all the way to the semifinals of the All-Filipino Cup. In the last Wesley So Cup, they went 19-15 all the way to the quarterfinals. 

Now, in this season-ending Open Conference, they are 10-6 and headed for another playoff berth. But they still have to earn it as the conference is only halfway done.

On Wednesday night, the Kings will take on Pagadian (1-15) and the PECA Executives (5-1) in succession of the evening double-header. 

Reasonably, they can beat Pagadian. It is with PECA where they will be tested.

The Kings count on NM Jose Aquino Jr., Don Tyrone delos Santos, April Joy Ramos, Jose Jude Antonio Ulanday, Jake Tumaliuan, John Robert Bumatay, Alexander Jude Malabad and Robert Mania to take the boards come game time.

Most recently, they were stung in a battle of Cagayans as Cagayan de Oro defeated them, 11.5-9.5. They bounced back last Saturday with a 13-8 beatdown of the Cebu Machers.

Chess and Cagayan Kings supporters may follow their squad’s live match on streaming at the Facebook page of PCAP.

