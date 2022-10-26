NBA rookie Paolo Banchero a beacon of hope for Orlando

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic gestures to a teammate during the first quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on October 24, 2022 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Paolo Banchero received a pass from Franz Wagner just two minutes into the game.

Only 19 years old, Banchero squared off against one-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle from above the right elbow.

The 2022 No. 1 overall pick sized up the eight-year veteran forward of the New York Knicks. After a jab step and a crossover between his legs, Banchero quickly planted his two feet on the floor and rose for his first basket at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Banchero’s Garden debut Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) ended in a 115-102 loss, but not without a fight after the Magic cut the Knicks’ 16-point lead to six with under five minutes left.

Their inexperience did them in again, as they remained winless in four starts.

But Banchero continued to be the franchise’s beacon of hope.

The Magic’s top rookie paced them with 21 points, joining NBA legends Elvin Hayes (10) and Oscar Robertson (6) as the third No. 1 pick to score 20-plus points in his first four games. He’s the youngest to have ever done it.

This feat adds another layer to Banchero’s historic start to his young NBA career after becoming the first rookie to have a 25-5-5 NBA debut since LeBron James.

In many ways, Banchero resembles a bigger version of James. At 6-foot-10, Banchero uses a combination of grace and power to score.

Against the Knicks, his shot diet consisted of pull-up jumpers and strong drives to the basket. He shot 9 of 11 from the free-throw line –undeniable proof of his brute strength and fundamentally sound game, which started in Seattle, Washington.

Banchero’s sports genes run in the blood.

Rhonda Smith, Banchero’s mother, is the all-time leading scorer of the Washington Huskies women’s basketball program and played in the WNBA. His father, Mario Banchero, and his uncle played college football for the Huskies.

Paolo and his cousin, PBA player Chris Banchero, starred for O’Dea High School and won state championships in Washington a decade apart.

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Banchero credited his cousin for paving the way as he grew up watching him play in O’Dea.

“[Chris] was a well-known player around the city before I was. It was just funny because Chris is like 6-2, and he's white. I’m like 6-9 and black. So when people see my last name, they'd be like, ‘no way you're related to Chris.’ And when I would tell them I was, it'd be like, ‘Oh, it makes sense because he was very good [at basketball]. But we just don't really look alike. He's had a great career in the Philippines. It's been awesome to see. So, this is a big, big, big time for the Banchero family. [I’m] so proud,” Banchero said.

After the Magic surprised everyone, making Banchero the top overall pick over Jabari Smith, the Seattle native again credited his cousin Chris and his mother.

“It’s been a long journey, growing up in Seattle and just being around my mom, always in the gym watching Chris. They taught me a lot, especially my mother. She stayed with me, always held me accountable, and made sure I was on the right track. I just developed a real strong work ethic at a young age and continued it on through my high school and college days,” Banchero told Philstar.com.

“I was also blessed by God with height and the physique He gave me, and I just reflected on it. It's crazy that this is happening right now. It just is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I'll never be able to forget,” he added at that time.

Those traits and his physical gifts have helped him get off to a great start in his NBA career.

Against the Knicks, he added four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a well-rounded performance that earned another plaudit from his coach.

“[I’m] very pleased with his start,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game. “Obviously, there's so much more room for him to grow, and he's learning. He's a willing learner. He's doing the right things, between studying the game, trusting in work, and trying to figure out different situations with his teammates. So, I think he's got a super high ceiling.”

Banchero is a gift to the Orlando franchise that has only made the playoffs twice in the last decade.

While their collection of young talents led by Banchero has yet to translate to wins, the Magic’s future is bright.

“It's a process,” Banchero said after their fourth straight loss. “We got 78 [games] more. So, we have to [play] with a higher focus and urgency. We play again on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time). So, we have to look to get that first win and build off of it, but it's not going to be easy. No team will hand us the win, so we got to get it.”

Banchero is right. It doesn’t get easier as Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are next in their schedule.

**

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com.