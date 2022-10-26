^

Sports

Cardinals sustain rise

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua unleashed a strong second-half performance and repulsed first-round tormentor University of Perpetual Help, 73-65, yesterday to stay in puruit of the frontrunners in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

“We’re not giving up that easily,” said Mapua skipper Warren Bonifacio as they chalked up a third win in their last four games and improved to 4-9.

In the other game, Tony Ynot delivered a dream game with a career-high 25 points that went with 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals as San Beda subdued Emilio Aguinaldo College, 72-64.

The Red Lions notched their seventh win against four losses while dealing the Generals their 12th loss against a solitary win.

