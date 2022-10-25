^

Collegiate MLBB tiff set for second season in November

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 8:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is set to launch its second season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang action among 10 NCAA schools next month.

On the heels of its successful inaugural season earlier this year, CCE will be kicking off the second edition of the collegiate esports tourney by November 4.

The pack will be led by Season 1 champs Lyceum of the Philippines, whose roster includes league MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes — who is also a bona fide student of the country's first-ever Bachelor in Esports academic program.

Also making a comeback are runners-up Sebastian College-Recoletos, who will seek revenge against LPU after getting swept, 0-2, in the grand finals of Season 1.

San Sebastian had shown off their wares against LPU when they faced off in the ML Pro Series SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022 last week where they finished runners-up behind Ateneo, beating LPU in the semifinals where esports teams from Vietnam also competed.

College of St. Benilde and Mapua, who are lower bracket finalists in Season 1, are also expected to show better fight in the latest edition of the tiff.

Wrapping up the field will be Letran, Arellano University, San Beda, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Jose Rizal University.

"We’re excited for the next season and how it will play out. The first season opened the doors for the schools to see just how big Esports has gone through the years and I expect the second season to build on the momentum that we built," said CCE president Stanley Lao.

Since its foundation last year, CCE with Lao as president and Waiyip Chong as commissioner, had indeed created newer and bigger platforms for aspiring Esports players after also organizing the Commission on Higher Education’s Friendship Games that featured Esports for the first time ever.

