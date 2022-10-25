NU alumna Animam says Lady Bulldogs have yet to reach full potential in UAAP 85

MANILA, Philippines — Five-time UAAP champion and former NU Lady Bulldog Jack Animam had her first chance to see her alma mater compete since graduating from the team, when she passed by the Ynares Center in Antipolo last Sunday.

Animam, who arrived Saturday night from the US, caught the Lady Bulldogs in their final game of the first round in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament as they played against the FEU Lady Tamaraws to finish the first half of the tournament unblemished at 7-0.

More importantly, NU pushed their historic win streak, which Animam was a part of, to 103 straight games.

Having been watching them all season even when she was in the US, Animam believes the future is quite bright for the powerhouse program.

"I mean, definitely the talent is there, individually. Sabi ko nga kanina kay Ate Danica [Jose], they have a deep bench. Kahit sinong ipasok mo, hindi mo alam kung sinong puputok kasi everyone can shoot that ball," Animam told the media after the game.

"But... I think they could still improve, and they can still be better, especially [in] boxing out," she added.

Animam had been known for her dominance in the paint both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan, who is in his first year of handling the Lady Bulldogs, said that the Gilas women mainstay's mere presence in the arena motivated the team.

"We played good defense against FEU probably because Jack is here. You know, Jack is the anchor of our defense back in the day," said Dimaunahan as his Lady Bulldogs limited FEU to just 20 points in the second half of the game.

"So I thought na na-inspire ang mga players with Jack around to play defense," he quipped.

Despite her qualms about the team still needing to improve, Animam believes the team is moving in the right direction and it can only go up from here.

Knowing how tough it can be when you get sidelined for years — as UAAP women's hoops endured a three-year break due to the pandemic, Animam said that the team will surely break into who they are soon.

"As this season goes, I mean, the team's just gonna get better. And I'm excited. I don't think they've reached their full potential yet, kasi most of them, halos lahat naman sila, walang laro masyado," said Animam.

"Walang preseason games. So ito talaga, parang first time lahat nila. So, we'll see come second round. I'm so excited," she added.

Animam is home from the US after finishing her recovery from an ACL injury she suffered last year while playing professionally in Serbia. She has since been cleared to make a return to the court.

For Gilas Pilipinas women, Animam has been seen training with the team since Monday. Meanwhile, she has already expressed plans to sign with a team in Israel, or return to her former team in Serbia, Radnicki Kragujevac, for another season.

While here in Manila, Animam also bared that she would be training with the NU Lady Bulldogs as well to keep herself in shape.