Philippines to join FIFA Women's World Cup trophy tour; more friendlies set

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 25, 2022 | 4:14pm
Filipinas Sarina Bolden (8) and Malea Cesar (2) celebrate with the crowd during the AFF Women's Championship Final against Thailand last July 17, 2022 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila
AFF / PFF

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will be one of the stops in the trophy tour for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The Philippine women's football team are among five first-timers in the elite competition next year.

And to build up excitement for the tournament, the top prize will be making a visit to the country.

"We have received notice that the Philippines is part of the trophy tour of the Women's World Cup 2023," Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Secretary General Atty. Ed Gastanes said during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

"This is the first time that we are announcing this because we still have to have a formal zoom meeting. But you can say and we can say that the Philippines will be part of the trophy tour... That's a good occassion to drum up support in the Philippines," he added.

Also on the table are events to be organized by FIFA themselves in the country, as the Philippines is set to be one of five first-timers in the Women's World Cup.

"FIFA is also planning to do something here in the Philippines... Probably we'll [also] come up with something that will drum up the support for the women's [team]. Marami na rin kasing nagtatanong ng ticket sa New Zealand," said PFF President Nonong Araneta.

To aid interested fans, Araneta said that the PFF is looking to tie up with travel agencies to set up a package specifically for the Women's World Cup.

All games will be played in different parts of New Zealand during group play.

Friendlies boost build-up

As the preparations go into full swing for the World Cup, the PFF is also keen on holding more international friendlies for the Filipinas to help boost their skills.

Already having played multiple friendlies against teams like Costa Rica, New Zealand, Ireland and Bosnia, more matches are expected for the Filipinas in the coming months.

"Actually we [had] planned for a friendly in the Philippines this November, but unfortunately, yung invitees cannot come to the country. So we have to accept an invitation from another foreign country for our team to play during the FIFA window come November 7 to 15," said Gastanes, who also mentioned plans to play in December and early next year.

Also on the table is possibly a training camp here in the country, and some international friendlies played on home pitch. Gastanes said this can be expected before the 32nd Southeast Asian Games kick off in Cambodia.

"President Nonong is on the idea that before going to Cambodia, the team should be having a camp here in the Philippines and play some friendlies," said Gastanes.

The Filipinas recently won the bronze medal in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi earlier this year before going on to rule the AFF Women's Championship in Manila.

Most recently, the Filipinas played a series of friendlies against fellow World Cup-bound squad Costa Rica where they tallied a draw and a loss against their foes.

