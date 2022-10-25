Manila Digger climbs to 2nd spot in 7s men's Division 1 football

The win propelled Manila Digger into second spot in the tables despite sporting the same 6-0-2 win-draw-loss slate as Manhur Fatima.

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t count out the champions.

Defending AIA 7s Football League Men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger carved out a tough 1-0 win over erstwhile leader Manhur Fatima at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Tonaldo, who was coming off Bonifacio Global City’s disappointing loss to Cebu in the Kampeon Cup last weekend, took out his frustrations on Manhur Fatima with a huge header for a goal — the only one scored in this affair.

Meanwhile, Sino FC remained unbeaten in eight matches after their 7-1 shellacking of winless En Fuego.

For its part, Rangers Philippines was dealt a stinging 1-0 loss by Manila Stars. At one point, Rangers were battling for the top spot but they have since fallen down the standings as Middle Beast’s 3-1 win over Maharlika Manila gave them a 5-3 record.

Rangers Philippines is at fifth place despite sporting the same record as Manila Stars owing to a superior goal difference, 9-8.

In the last match of the weekend in men’s division one, Spoly squeaked past Garelli United, 2-1.

In the latter half of men’s Division One, Spoly is at seventh spot with a 3-0-5 record. Maharlika Manila is at eighth with a 2-0-8 line. Garelli United is at ninth, 1-0-8, while En Fuego is at 0-0-8.

The final weekend in the elimination round for men’s division one football is scheduled for Sunday, October 30.