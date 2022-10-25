^

Chery stakes clean slate vs Choco

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 25, 2022 | 12:00am
Chery stakes clean slate vs Choco
The Crossovers win over the Akari Chargers.
MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo stakes its unbeaten record against dangerous Choco Mucho today in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Crossovers eked out a gripping 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-16 win over the Akari Chargers last Thursday to snare their third straight victory and a share of the lead with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

They are expected to rely anew on a collective team effort as they face the Flying Titans, who are coming off a win at the expense of the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 17-15, also last Thursday.

