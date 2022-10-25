Anasta pursues dream at PCA Open

Continuing to show power and resolve, the towering Anasta made short work of Diego Dayrit, 6-2, 6-2, to earn a place in the third round.

MANILA, Philippines — At 40, Elbert Anasta is not entertaining ideas of ending his pursuit of a breakthrough victory in the 39th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open Tennis Championships.

The fourth-seeded Anasta, a three-time semifinalist, will face either Neil Tangalin or Alexa Acabo, playing at press time, tomorrow.

“I’m not giving up on my dream of a title here but I have to make the finals first,” said the Army sergeant from Himamaylan, Negros Occidental.

Also advancing were top-seeded Indian Muthu Senthilkumar, who outlasted 17-year-old Andrei Jarata of La Union, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, and No. 6 Fritz Verdad, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Gabriel Tiamzon.

In women’s play, seven-time winner Marian Jade Capadocia routed Chloe Mercado, 6-1, 6-0, to advance in the event backed by Smart/PLDT, Dunlop, Manila Councilor Jong Isip, San Jose Salt, W. L. Food Products, Palawan Pawnshop and PAGCOR.