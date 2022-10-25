^

Lions searching for road to Final Four

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda tries to find its way back to Final Four contention as it tangles with Emilio Aguinaldo College today in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lions were kicked out of the Magic Four and placed in danger of missing the semis for the first time since 2005 after absorbing a painful 75-72 overtime defeat to the University of Perpetual Help Altas last Saturday for the former’s fourth defeat against six wins.

While a win for San Beda over EAC in the 3 p.m. encounter would not be enough to catapult it back to the top four, at least it would shoved them closer to reclaiming its place there.

