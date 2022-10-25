PATAFA Weekly Relay draws huge field

MANILA, Philippines — Junior athletes continued to flock to the PhilSports track oval in Pasig City as action heats up in the Philippine Athletics and Track And Field Association’s (PATAFA) Weekly Relay Series Week 10 sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and CEL Logistics, Inc.

Coming in by the busloads, young municipal and academic track athletes from as far as Aklan continued to display top-notch performances in the different disciplines in the series finals set Nov. 19 and 20.

Several promising performances highlighted the day such as the ones coming from John Michael Fajardo (under-20) of Mapua who surpassed the 50-meter mark in javelin throw and fell short by just two meters on the existing boys’ national record.

A close finish was also seen in the 5,000 meter event where John Mark Martir of Adamson out-lunged Cris Jay Pasion with only .31 seconds separating them.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said, “It heartens us at the PATAFA to see these athletes take advantage of the opportunity to pit their talents against others while aiming to be part of the finals come November.”

“The top sixteen in track and top 12 in field events for each category will meet in those finals, not to compete with each other, but to compete with themselves as the top performers in each event will be declared winners,” he added.

The event is made possible with the help of the PSC, CEL Logistics, Milo, Cignal TV, Wireless Link Technologies, Casio G-Shock, Cellife Cellular Nutrition, Masiv Sports, Dr. J Alcohol, Spencer Q, Puma and Silver Bullet Productions.