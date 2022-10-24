^

Vintage Anasta disposes of Dayrit, advances in PCA Open netfest

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 3:23pm
MANILA, Philippines – At 40 years old, Elbert Anasta is not entertaining ideas of ending his pursuit of a breakthrough victory in the Philippine Columbian Association Open Tennis Championships.

Continuing to show power and never lacking in resolve, the towering Anasta made short work of Diego Dayrit, 6-2, 6-2, to earn a place in the third round of the 39th edition of the weeklong tournament at the PCA Plaza Dila indoor shell court in Paco, Manila.

There, the fourth-seeded Anasta will tackle the winner of the duel between Neil Tangalin and Alexa Acabo, who are facing off at press time, tomorrow with an eye of nothing less than a victory and closer to his dream title.

“I have made the semifinals three times here, the last in 2018,” said the Army sergeant who hails from Himamaylan, Negros Occidental. “I’m still not giving up on my dream of a title here but I have to make the finals first.”

Joining Anasta were first seed Indian Muthu Senthilkumar, who outlasted 17-year-old Andrei Jarata of Agoo, La Union, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, and sixth pick Fritz Verdad, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Gabriel Tiamzon.

In women’s play, seven-time winner Marian Jade Capadocia routed Chloe Mercado, 6-1, 6-0, to set in motion her campaign an eighth crown in this event sponsored by Smart/PLDT, official ball Dunlop, Manila councilor Jong Isip, San Jose Salt, W. L. Food Products, Palawan Pawnshop and Pagcor.

“I’m satisfied with how I played today (yesterday) even though I didn’t get to play for two weeks,” said the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist from Manila, who was in Amsterdam for a vacation.

Alexa Joy Milliam, Makeliah Nepomuceno, Miles Vitaliano and Joana Tan also moved ahead this tilt backed by GAC Motors, GIMACA Convenience Store and Development Corp., Ourzen Chicken, HEAD, Ms. Rina Caniza, Mr. Benito Tan, Primo Dept Fuel Station, Kaizan Steel Trading, Cazneau, Inc. and Knaut Art Glass.

Milliam pushed back Sidney Enriquez, 6-4, 6-4; Nepomuceno dumped Ruth Demafelis, 6-1, 6-0, Vitaliano bested Eliana Misa, 6-0, 6-2; and Tan eliminated qualifier Princess Gom-os, 6-3, 6-2.

