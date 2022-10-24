'Jaworski-like' Thompson leads epic Ginebra comeback, wins PBA Player of the Week plum

It was Scottie Thompson who shone brightest for the Kings that no less than coach Tim Cone was reminded of the great Robert Jaworski Sr.

MANILA, Philippines – Crowd darling Barangay Ginebra could not have ended its three-year losing agony against fierce rival Magnolia in a fitting fashion.

With 12,087 screaming fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena for the latest chapter of the Manila Clasico series, the Gin Kings came, saw, and finally conquered their arch-nemesis by essaying a classic come-from-behind 103-97 win midway through the eliminations of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday night.

Ginebra got ample of heroes in the emphatic win reminiscent of the way their predecessors played. But it was Scottie Thompson who shone brightest for the Kings that no less than coach Tim Cone was reminded of the great Robert Jaworski Sr., the acknowledged father and heart-and-soul of Ginebra’s never-say-die spirit.

The reigning MVP played with superb efficiency at +17, built around 14 points on 50% shooting clip, four rebounds, six assists and a steal in 28 minutes of play as the Gin Kings got the better of the Hotshots for the first time since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

For the superb effort, Thompson earned the nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period October 19-23 as Ginebra (3-2) dealt Magnolia its first defeat in the tournament (5-1).

Thompson beat out Rain or Shine rookie Gian Mamuyac and Converge’s Aljun Melecio for the weekly honor being given out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

The heroics of the Barangay Ginebra guard included the big basket in the last five minutes that capped Ginebra’s crucial run to snatch the lead at 95-93, before resident import Justin Brownlee put on the finishing touches heading home.

That’s on top of Thompson’s key defensive stands in the clutch against the formidable backcourt of Magnolia, which in return earned him huge praises from Cone.

“I grew up watching Sonny Jaworski in the old Toyota days and early Ginebra days. I’ve never seen someone bring back a team like Sonny Jaworski except tonight when Scottie brought us back,” said an ecstatic Cone.

“That was really Jaworski-like tonight.”