Fit-again Animam lauds Gilas women for solid SEA Games, Asia Cup stints

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 2:19pm
MANILA, Philippines — Almost a year removed from tearing her ACL, Gilas Pilipinas women Jack Animam is finally due to return to the national team.

But while she was away and busy with recovery, the Gilas women were able to continue their upward development as they remained in Division A of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup and defended their gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Though admitting it was frustrating to be stuck to be on the outside looking in, the five-time UAAP champion had nothing but praise for her national team teammates for competing in the way that they did.

"Part of me, I wanna be there. Parang gusto ko ng lumusot sa TV... There are times na parang, sana andoon ako. Sana I could help, just to get rebounds," Animam told the media on Sunday.

"But watching them fight through all the odds... Like sinasabi nila, especially nag-pandemic. But, still na-hold natin 'yung Division 1 status sa FIBA, and then still, gold pa rin sa SEA Games. I'm just thankful, I'm so proud of my teammates, kasi they really fought hard," she added.

Animam had torn her ACL on her birthday during a warm up before a pro hoops game in Serbia with her club Radnicki Kragujevac in 2021, which sidelined her for a number of competitions for Gilas.

Forced to take time off of the court, Animam couldn't have been more proud of those who stepped up.

"All the sacrifices they made — [training] bubble, I mean, ang hirap noon. You're not seeing your family for what, four months, and then isolated ka. Sobrang hirap, but still they got the gold and I'm just so happy," said Animam.

Animam is currently home for some R&R before deciding on her next club team in the coming weeks. On Sunday, Animam went to Ynares Center in Antipolo to watch the NU Lady Bulldogs maul the FEU Lady Tamaraws for their 103rd straight win in UAAP women's hoops.

Come Monday, she was already training with the Gilas women's team in AeroCenter in Quezon City.

Having been cleared by her doctors to return to play last week, Animam said she will be on a basketball cour again sooner rather than later.

"Well, I expect to be back in a club team in a couple of weeks, hopefully. And then, in Gilas, SEA Games," said Animam.

The Gilas women hope to complete a treble of gold medal finishes in the SEA Games when the multi-sport event kicks off in Cambodia next year.

