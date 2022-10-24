^

ESGS returns with a bang in biggest summit to date

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 12:48pm
ESGS returns with a bang in biggest summit to date

MANILA, Philippines — Organized by Gariath Concepts, the Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) is set to make a return to an onsite event from October 28-30 after two years of being online. Considered as the biggest Gaming Convention in Southeast Asia, ESGS marks its comeback with a bang as they partner Globe and Riot Games to bring fans a jam-packed weekend.

“At Globe we are very happy and excited to be part of ESGS this year. In line with our Game Well Played campaign, we have activities in our booth and throughout the entire ESGS event area that promotes multiple products, experiences, and most of all, opportunities to do good,” said Rina Azcuña-Siongco, Head of Globe’s Get Entertained Tribe, during a press conference ahead of the summit.

Globe Gamer Grounds will also co-present ESGS esports stage, Astra Arena, which is teased to have different gaming promos, and different activities and surprises esports and gaming fans will enjoy.

Besides Globe, collaborator Riot Games will be making its debut to the Philippine convention scene with ESGS. The game developer has recently expanded their operations in the Philippines' and will be ESGS' platinum exhibitor.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit 2022. The Riot team in the Philippines is excited to bring an amazing line-up of activities to the local gaming community. Our Filipino community is one of our most passionate and engaged, and we look forward to showing our appreciation to them with a range of exciting highlights and prizes to win. We also hope to welcome new members to our growing community. See you at ESGS!” said Joel Guzman, Country General Manager for the Philippines, Riot Games.

The return of ESGS came from months of planning, with a few roadblocks encountered in the way but as Gariath Concepts CEO and co-founder Richard Brojan puts it events like ESGS are meant to be done on site.

"The experience is different [when it]s onsite]. You see the activities on the main stage, interact with the people around you, the gamers, your idols. That experience is irreplaceable and that is something we are very excited and happy [to bring back." shared Brojan.

Besides Globe and Riot Games, ESGS will also see different gaming titles like HoYoverse's Genshin Impact, TiMi Studio Group's Call of Duty: Mobile, Gravity Game Hub's Ragnarok Online, Hotta Studio's Tower of Fantasy, Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile and SEGA Asia's Sonic Frontiers and Persona 5 Royal.

The 2022 Esports and Gaming Summit will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from October 28- 30. Tickets and passes are available via SM Tickets.

