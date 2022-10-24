Kaya, Azzurri Verde pummel foes in 7s womenâ€™s quarterfinals Leg 1

Kaya, Azzurri Verde pummel foes in 7s women’s quarterfinals Leg 1

MANILA, Philippines – Talk about getting a leg up on your opponent.

Defending AIA 7s Women’s Division 1 champions Kaya crushed Maharlika Manila FC, 10-0, in the first leg of AIA 7s Football League quarterfinals action at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

Irish Navaja scored a hat trick while teammates Shelah Cadag, Inday Tolentino, Katrina Magbitang, Carmela Altiche, Nicole Ramores, Bhebe Lemoran and Zhyrelle Belluga each added a strike of their own.

Azzurri Verde also blanked their foe, Payatas, 3-0, to get ahead of this coming weekend’s second leg.

Manila Nomads and Manila Digger drew, 3-3 while Manila Nomads Braves took a 3-1 triumph over Azzurri SC-C.

Over at Women’s Division 2 Quarterfinals Leg 1 action, Tuloy FC took a 5-2 decision over Superbad. Azzurri-Diliman doubled the output of Azzurri SC-B, 4-2. Manila Digger squeaked past Azzurri-Makati, 2-1.

Meanwhile, Malaya won over Team Philippines Street Child World Cup Team, 4-2.

Leg 2 of the Women’s Quarterfinals is slated for Sunday, October 30.