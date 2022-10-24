Test of will up as ICTSI Pradera Verde golf tiff unfolds

LUBAO, Pampanga – While the big hitters look to cash in on whatever edge they might have here at Pradera Verde, it will still be a question of precision, ball control and decision-making as the men and ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour launch their drive in the ICTSI Pradera Championship on Tuesday.

With a forecast of a windy week at the flat but long challenging layout, a wild start and a wilder finish could be in the offing for the next three or four days with emphasis on club selection and the ability to adapt to the challenges posed by the water hazards that come into play in key holes and the undulating, sleek surface.

“The big hitters have an advantage here at Pradera but I’ll be sticking to the same game plan just like I did at Riviera,” said Fidel Concepcion, who is out for redemption after blowing a clear shot at a breakthrough PGT crown with a final round foldup in the ICTSI Riviera Championship three weeks ago.

“A few adjustments will be made but nothing major. Overall, there was a lot of positives from Riviera, just one bad round,” added Concepcion, who regained control in the third round at Riviera but hobbled with a closing 80 and wound up eighth.

Meanwhile, Chanelle Avaricio seeks to do a reprise on a course where she set a Tour record three months ago, upbeat but wary of her chances for a fourth championship following victories at Hallow Ridge, Caliraya Springs and here last June where she blitzed the field with a seven-under (29) frontside card on her way to a first round 64 en route to a wire-to-wire victory.

“I haven’t played a tournament for a while so, hopefully I could produce a good outcome. I’ll just try to play well and enjoy and do the same approach — stay calm and be patient,” said Avaricio, who took advantage of the postponement of the LPGA Q-School Stage 2 to re-join the local pros and a slew of top amateurs in the 54-hole, P1.25 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“After it (Q-School) was moved, I decided to go home and join Pradera. It’s (travel) is a bit exhausting but it’s okay. I just wanted to improve more” added Avaricio, who is bracing for a tougher outing this time against the likes of Harmie Constantino, Chihiro Ikeda, Sunshine Baraquiel, Sarah Ababa, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Martina Miñoza and Pamela Mariano, among others.

Mafy Singson, who upstaged Avaricio and company to reign at Splendido Taal last May, beefs up the LPGT cast, along with fellow amateur Rev Alcantara and Annika Guangko with Korean Kim Seoyun also tipped to strongly contend following a runner-up finish to Rianne Malixi at Riviera.

As majority of the PGT bidders expect to cancel each other out off the mound, some feel the key will be on iron play while others believe it will go down to putting.

“In windy conditions, it will require a combination of shots,” said multi-titled Tony Lascuña, adding he’s banking on his trusted 3-wood in a bid to recover the yards he would yield to the Tour’s noted power-hitters.

They include Angelo Que, Ira Alido, Marvin Dumandan, Orlan Sumcad, Reymon Jaraula, Zanieboy Gialon, young guns Sean Ramos, Ivan Monsalve and Keanu Jahns, amateur Josh Jorge, and Clyde Mondilla, who beat four others, including Lascuña, in a playoff to snare the Pradera Verde crown of PGT Asia in 2020.

“Just have to make good putts all week,” said two-time winner Justin Quiban, whose stint in the P2 million season-ending championship put up by ICTSI marks his return to the local circuit following a series of campaigns abroad.

“Good driving and putting,” said Jobim Carlos, the 2018 Order of Merit winner who is also out to break a long slump marred by missed cuts and so-so finishes.

“Make birdies,” said Gerald Rosales, the former Philippine Open champion, during a break in practice Monday.

Others out to crowd the fancied players in PGT are Splendido leg winner Guido Van der Valk, Albin Engino, Anthony Fernando, Art Arbole. Dan Cruz, Enrico Gallardo, Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron, Jerson Balasabas, Mars Pucay, Mhark Fernando, Rupert Zaragosa, amateurs Jonas Magcalayo, David Serdenia, Elee Bisera and Alex Bisera, and legends Frankie Miñoza and Robert Pactolerin.

Completing the LPGT roster are Gretch Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Lovelynn Guioguio, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Majorie Pulumbarit, Eva Miñoza and Lesley Icoy.