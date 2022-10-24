MPL Season 10: Blacklist International cops 'toughest championship yet'

MANILA, Philippines — History was made last October 23 as Blacklist International outlasted ECHO Philippines, 4-2, to secure their third Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) crown. This made Blacklist International the first team to do so since the league was established back in 2018.

The agents first won the title in 2021 with an epic reverse sweep after being down 1-3 against Smart Omega (known then as Execration) in Season 7. Though they lost the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup to the barangay, Blacklist International then went on to win it all in Season 8.

The winning streak continued as the Agents won the M3 World Championship after beating fellow Pinoy squad ONIC Philippines at the end of last year.

Come Season 9, a change to the main roster shocked the team's core, the break from the league by "V33Wise" duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario. Though Blacklist International saw an early elimination that season, three of its main roster namely, Villaluna, Del Rosaro, Imam, along with analysts and coaches Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” C. Alaba, Aniel “Master the Basics” Jiandani and Krisstoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza, defended the country's gold in Mobile Legends in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last May.

With two MPL PH trophies, a SEA Games gold and a world title under their belt, Blacklist International said their most recent title was the hardest one to date.

"Pinakamahirap na championship ito. Lahat ng teams nag step-up. Lahat tumaas ang standard. Kaya kailangan namin maexceed yung limit naming," admitted Blacklist International coach Krisstoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza.

The Tier One-backed squad was also told by founder and CEO Tryke Guitierrez that the other teams have stepped up and have become Blacklist International themselves, and the agents were in for a tough fight this Season Ten.

The Regular Season saw Blacklist International stumble as they faced back-to-back losses that dropped them from the top of the rankings to the middle of the pack. Blacklist International had to fight ECHO on the last day of the regular season to once again reclaim their top spot at the standings, being the first seed heading into the playoffs.

Dark Horse BREN Esports was also another headache for the agents as their Upper Bracket match-up saw both teams going back and forth, forcing a do-or-die game which Blacklist International would eventually survive.

ECHO fell against the Agents in the Upper Bracket Finals but returned with a vengeance during the Grand Finals, even leading Blacklist International 1-2.

Season MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna admitted that this season was one of her imperfect seasons, and that the team had multiple struggles. But with everyone's confidence and performance, she was confident heading into the grand finals.

"Confident talaga kami. Nakikita ko kasi na sobrang confident na bawat player, sobrang confident na rin ako. Parang nakikita ko talaga na peak performance [kami], na naipakita talaga [ng team]," added Villaluna.

Blacklist International hopes to continue their winning streak in the upcoming Mobile Legends Professional League Invitational next month and the IESF World Esports Championship in December. They then look to make history again as they try to become the first team to defend their world title in the M4 World Championship in Jakarta in January next year.