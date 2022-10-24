National Press Club golf slated at Wack Wack

MANILA, Philippines – The National Press Club will mark its milestone 70th anniversary celebrations with a fun golf tournament on November 25 with a merry mix of players — from the private and government sectors, the big business and the media — vying for top honors in various divisions at Wack Wack’s West course in Mandaluyong.

Organizers are expecting to draw close to a hundred participants in the 18-hole tournament also held to raise funds for NPC’s various projects and programs, including scholarships for children of NPC members.

The NPC is a professional and social organization of journalists and photo-journalists — from various media platforms such as print, TV and radio in the country.

Early backers of the event are Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and National Irrigation Authority (NIA) Administrator Benny Antiporda.

Titles to be disputed are the overall championship for gross and net and Classes A, B and C. Format is Stableford scoring system with special awards up for grabs in designated fun holes, including the most accurate drive, longest drive and nearest to the pin.

Organizers of the event, also held to foster camaraderie and friendship among media practitioners, private organizations and individuals, will cover the green fee, food and drinks with big prizes up for grabs in the raffle draw.