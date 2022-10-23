B. League: Parks' Nagoya repeats over Ramos, Hokkaido; Thirdy's San-En on a roll

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins scored a repeat over Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 112-77, in the 2022-23 B. League season on Sunday.

Parks finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist as a starter to complete the weekend sweep of Levanga and improve to 6-2.

Ramos, for his part, had 10 points, five assists, four boards, and three steals. Hokkaido sports a 2-6 record.

Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix sustained their winning momentum as they nipped the Osaka Evessa, 78-70.

Thirdy finished with 13 markers, six assists and two boards.

They now improve to 5-3 with back-to-back victories.

Matthew Wright, on the other hand, pitched nine points, four steals and three assists for their third straight victory, clobbering the Niigata Albirex BB, 88-64.

Kyoto are now at .500 with 4-4.

Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes, though, absorbed a blowout anew as they fell to the Chiba Jets, 58-90.

As a starter, Kiefer tallied 13 points, two boards, two assists and two steals. But Shiga continues to slide to their fourth straight loss and fell to 2-6.

In the other B1 games, Justine Baltazar played only 54 seconds for the Hiroshima Dragonflies who improved to 6-2 with a 99-95 squeaker over Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

Jay Washington then rode the bench for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in a 77-67 win over the Akita Northern Happinets. Ryukyu stand at 7-1.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras came out with back-to-back good games for the Altiri Chiba as they eked out a 98-88 victory over Roosevelt Adams and the Kagawa Arrows.

Paras went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc as he eked out 13 points, five blocks, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench.

Adams, for his part, was held to just two points and an assist in 20 minutes of action as Kagawa is sent reeling to its seventh straight loss at 1-7.

Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca fell to the Nishinomiya Storks, 94-78.

Heading's 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals were not enough for Nagasaki, who absorbed two losses in a row at 5-3.

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka and Greg Slaughter fell victim to the Fukushima Firebonds, 82-100.

Slaughter started the game but was limited to just two points, four rebounds as the Rizing Zephyr ended their win streak at three and fell to an even 4-4 slate.