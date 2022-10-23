^

Lady Bulldogs pull away late vs Lady Tams, extend streak to 103

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 9:11pm
Tin Cayabyab
UAAP

ANTIPOLO — The NU Lady Bulldogs finished the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament unblemished as they eked out a 67-44 victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws at the Ynares Center here on Sunday.

With five-time UAAP champion and NU alumni Jack Animam in the stands, the Lady Bulldogs clamped down on defense in the fourth salvo to improve to 7-0 for the season and extend their historic win streak to 103 games.

After a pesky FEU side kept within striking distance at the half, NU limited the Lady Tams to just 20 points combined in the third and fourth salvo to come away with the lopsided victory.

An 11-0 start for NU in the fourth salvo finished off the Lady Tams as they were held scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game.

Camille Clarin supplied the basket to give the Lady Bulldogs their biggest lead at 27, 65-38, with 4:18 left in the game.

Princess Jumuad scored FEU's first points in the fourth with 3:02 left in the game with the contest already firmly in the Lady Bulldogs' control.

"The challenge tonight was to finish the first round strong, and the right way," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan after the game.

"I thought we struggled offensively at the start of the game, we couldn't find our rhythm early on. But I thought also we played good defense vs. FEU, probably because Jack is here," he quipped.

All in all, the NU defense forced 25 FEU turnovers, which turned into 16 points on the other end.

Tin Cayabyab sustains her fine form for the Lady Bulldogs with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Mikka Cacho added 12 markers, seven boards, three assists and three steals for an NU side, which missed the services of Karl Ann Pingol for the second game in a row. Pingol is out due to illness.

Jumuad paced FEU in the losing effort as they dropped to 1-6 with 14 points.

The scores:

NU 67 -- Cayabyab 23, Cacho 12, Surada 7, Talas 6, Clarin 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Solis 4, Bartolo 3, Fabruada 2, Canuto 1, Betanio 0, Villareal 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Dimaunahan 0.
FEU 44 -- Jumuad 14, Taguiam 9, Pacia 5, Aquino 4, Delos Santos 3, Go 3, Paras 3, Lopez 2, Geabroso 1, Samonte 0, Salvani 0, Obien 0.

Quarters: 13-6, 31-24, 54-38, 67-44.

