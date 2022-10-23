^

Sports

Belangel struggles as Daegu absorbs back-to-back KBL losses

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 7:59pm
Belangel struggles as Daegu absorbs back-to-back KBL losses
SJ Belangel
Daegu KOGAS Pegasus / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — SJ Belangel could not find his shooting touch as the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus fell to the Soeul Samsung Thunders, 81-80, in Korean Basketball League action at the Jamsil Arena on Sunday.

Belangel was limited to just six points. He did, however, have seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Daegu dropped to a 1-3 card after two straight losses.

Elsewhere, Ethan Alvano contributed to Wonju DB Promy's back-to-back wins as they beat the Seoul SK Knights, 92-83, at the Wonju Gymnasium.

Alvano finished with 13 markers, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Wonju sports an even 2-2 record.

Rhenz Abando has yet to be fielded by the Anyang KGC in the regular season as he rode the bench anew in KGC's 81-79 loss to the Jeonju KCC Egis.

It was the first loss for Anyang after winning their first four games in the season.

