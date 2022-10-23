^

Saso ends up T-8th in BMW Ladies Championship, Ko dominates

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 4:28pm
Yuka Saso of Japan watches her shot on the fifth tee during the final round of the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at The Saticoy Club on October 09, 2022 in Somis, California.
MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso drained in a late eagle to salvage a 69 and a Top 10 finish in a late bid for redemption in the season about to end, placing joint eighth in the BMW Ladies Championship ruled by Kiwi Lydia Ko in runaway fashion in South Korea Sunday.

Ko saved her best for last, closing out with a solid 31 for a 65 while pouncing on third round leader Atthaya Thitikul’s day-long struggle to fashion out a whopping four-stroke victory over American Andrea Lee.

Ko stalked the Thai by one after 54 holes but quickly wrested control with three birdies against a bogey in the first nine holes as Thitikul lost her rhythm, focus and touch after a birdie on No. 2, flubbing putts that led to bogeys on Nos. 5, 7 and 9.

She never recovered at the backside of the Oak Valley Country Club, which she tamed with a 31 to regain the lead in the pivotal round Saturday, ending up with a 36 and tumbling to sixth with a 74 and 275.

In control, Ko brushed off Lee’s backside threat with back-to-back birdies from No. 11 then put the outcome beyond doubt with a three-string feat from No. 15 for a 34-31 and a 267 total.

Lee, who led halfway through, fired a bogey-free 69 but could only post a 271 total while Koreans Hye Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim matched 68s to finish tied for third at 272 with Lilia Vu of the US, who carded a second straight 69.

Saso, who started the final round of the $2 million event, the fourth-to-last in another grueling LPGA season, at joint 13th after a fiery 65, birdied three of the first seven holes to barge into the Top 10. But a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 12 halted her charge although she recovered in time and dominated the par-5 15th, holing out with an eagle to duplicate her feat on the same hole in the second round.

The ICTSI-backed 2021 US Women’s Open champion wound up with a 277 for a share of eighth with Swede Linn Grant, who shot a 70. She fell short by one to Jodi Shadoff in the Mediheal Championship three weeks ago but tied for eighth effort should bolster her confidence when the circuit heads to Japan in two weeks time for the TOTO Classic on Nov. 3-6 in Shiga.

Before Mediheal, Saso missed the cut in the AIG Women's Open and the CP Women's Open last August and finished no higher than 32nd in the NW Arkansas Championship in her next four events. 

She also failed to advance in the US Women's Open, the Evian Championship and the Meijer LPGA Classic.

