Young Reig pulls off shocker as Quiambao reigns anew

SUBIC – Upstart Irienold Reig Jr. pulled off a stunning reversal in the talent-laden men’s side of the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay with a blistering start while Bea Quiambao turned in another superb all-around performance to nail a second 5150 crown at the Subic Bay Boardwalk here Sunday.

Making his first crack at 1.5km-swim, 40km-bike and 10km-run racing, the 19-year-old Reig didn’t disappoint, dominating the opening leg in impressive 18:32, slowing down a bit in bike (1:08:58) before hanging tough in the closing run with a 41:27 time to edge Raymund Velasco for the men’s overall crown in 2:12:48.

Velasco trailed in the swim (22:44) but rallied in bike (1:04:22), only to fall short despite a 40:47 clocking in run to settle for runner-up honors (2:13:05) in a tightly-fought duel of power, speed and endurance that started in shady skies and ended in scorching heat.

Julian Teves posted a solid 1:03:27 time in bike after a 20:57 clocking in swim to wrest control but failed to match Reig and Velasco’s searing finish to end up third in 2:13:53 after a 45:14 showing in run.

The wiry Reig’s victory showed the vast potential in the Quezon City find, who is currently training under the developmental team of the national triathlon squad.

He also ran away with the 15-19 age group title while Teves topped the 25-29 age group and Velasco bagged the 35-39 title in the event sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Quiambao, meanwhile, timed 2:23:24 to nail her second 5150 diadem this year after winning in Bohol last July which marked the return of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

Like Reig, the Next Tri Step stalwart used her swimming prowess to seize control and momentum, checking in with a best 19:12 clocking, then logging 1:12:10 in swim before capping her romp with a 47:45 time in run.

She beat Kath Lagunsad, who timed 2:41:50 with leg times of 27:34, 1:14:32 and 53:52, while celebrity Bubbles Paraiso came in third in 2:50:48 (26:42, 1:18:23 and 1:00:12).

Quiambao also kept the 20-24 diadem while Lagunsad took the 30-34 age group honors and Paraiso lorded it over the field in 35-39 division of the last short-distance endurance event for the season.

Other age-group winners were Rae Musni (F15-19/3:01:19), Gaea Maranon (F25-29/3:00:43), Ma. Lourdes Cabero (F40-44/2:51:05), Rizza Bautista (F45-49/2:58:48) and Janet Ching (F50-54/3:13:00), Adrien Arqueza (M20-24/2:27:27), Gabb Rosario (M30-34/2:17:38) and Haythem El-Ansary of Australia (M40-44/2:17:28).

Meanwhile, Sante Barley Tri Team, headed by Raymund Velasco and Jualyn Baugbog, topped the 5150 Sprint in 12:54:26, beating The Usuals (13:12:04) and Subic Bay Multisport (13:55:17) while TLTG-Go for Gold, led by Kim Remolino, posted a 05:23:30 clocking to top their side of the Sprint race with Get Coach’d Academy placing second in 06:01:22 and Team Zeru finishing third in 07:38:42.