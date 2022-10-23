^

Sports

Young Reig pulls off shocker as Quiambao reigns anew

Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 2:40pm
Young Reig pulls off shocker as Quiambao reigns anew
Irienold Reig Jr.

SUBIC – Upstart Irienold Reig Jr. pulled off a stunning reversal in the talent-laden men’s side of the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay with a blistering start while Bea Quiambao turned in another superb all-around performance to nail a second 5150 crown at the Subic Bay Boardwalk here Sunday.

Making his first crack at 1.5km-swim, 40km-bike and 10km-run racing, the 19-year-old Reig didn’t disappoint, dominating the opening leg in impressive 18:32, slowing down a bit in bike (1:08:58) before hanging tough in the closing run with a 41:27 time to edge Raymund Velasco for the men’s overall crown in 2:12:48.

Velasco trailed in the swim (22:44) but rallied in bike (1:04:22), only to fall short despite a 40:47 clocking in run to settle for runner-up honors (2:13:05) in a tightly-fought duel of power, speed and endurance that started in shady skies and ended in scorching heat.

Julian Teves posted a solid 1:03:27 time in bike after a 20:57 clocking in swim to wrest control but failed to match Reig and Velasco’s searing finish to end up third in 2:13:53 after a 45:14 showing in run.

The wiry Reig’s victory showed the vast potential in the Quezon City find, who is currently training under the developmental team of the national triathlon squad.

He also ran away with the 15-19 age group title while Teves topped the 25-29 age group and Velasco bagged the 35-39 title in the event sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Quiambao, meanwhile, timed 2:23:24 to nail her second 5150 diadem this year after winning in Bohol last July which marked the return of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

Like Reig, the Next Tri Step stalwart used her swimming prowess to seize control and momentum, checking in with a best 19:12 clocking, then logging 1:12:10 in swim before capping her romp with a 47:45 time in run. 

She beat Kath Lagunsad, who timed 2:41:50 with leg times of 27:34, 1:14:32 and 53:52, while celebrity Bubbles Paraiso came in third in 2:50:48 (26:42, 1:18:23 and 1:00:12).

Quiambao also kept the 20-24 diadem while Lagunsad took the 30-34 age group honors and Paraiso lorded it over the field in 35-39 division of the last short-distance endurance event for the season.

Other age-group winners were Rae Musni (F15-19/3:01:19), Gaea Maranon (F25-29/3:00:43), Ma. Lourdes Cabero (F40-44/2:51:05), Rizza Bautista (F45-49/2:58:48) and Janet Ching (F50-54/3:13:00), Adrien Arqueza (M20-24/2:27:27), Gabb Rosario (M30-34/2:17:38) and Haythem El-Ansary of Australia (M40-44/2:17:28).

Meanwhile, Sante Barley Tri Team, headed by Raymund Velasco and Jualyn Baugbog, topped the 5150 Sprint in 12:54:26, beating The Usuals (13:12:04) and Subic Bay Multisport (13:55:17) while TLTG-Go for Gold, led by Kim Remolino, posted a 05:23:30 clocking to top their side of the Sprint race with Get Coach’d Academy placing second in 06:01:22 and Team Zeru finishing third in 07:38:42.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blacklist, ECHO book M4 tickets as MPL PH Grand Finals clash looms

Blacklist, ECHO book M4 tickets as MPL PH Grand Finals clash looms

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
The jam packed playoffs day began with the Upper Bracket finals against one and two-seeds Blacklist and ECHO. 
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

Alex Eala gets early boot in Germany tiff

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After going toe-to-toe in the first set, the 17-year-old was blanked in the second salvo as she exited the tournament, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn donates equipment to LGUs

Hidilyn donates equipment to LGUs

15 hours ago
After donating weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Down seven points in the fourth salvo, Adamson ended regulation on an 8-1 run punctuated by a Lenda Douanga triple to knot...
Sports
fbtw

Maroons crush Tigers, regain solo lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning titlist University of the Philippines wrapped up its first-round campaign on a bright note yesterday, smothering Santo Tomas, 76-51, to reclaim solo lead in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blue Eagles ride third quarter surge, blow out Red Warriors

Blue Eagles ride third quarter surge, blow out Red Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
After only leading by two, 46-44, at the halftime break, Ateneo uncorked a 17-0 run to begin the third quarter to blow the...
Sports
fbtw
Dogie, V33Wise headline first inductees into MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

Dogie, V33Wise headline first inductees into MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Introduced this current season, the MPL PH Hall of Legends celebrates players and coaches who have made considerable contributions...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers

Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers

1 hour ago
The rebuilding San Antonio Spurs stunned the Sixers 114-105 in Philadelphia, where frustrated 76ers coach Doc Rivers said...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig youngsters stun Surigao in PCAP

Pasig youngsters stun Surigao in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
On a night when the Pasig King Pirates crushed the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 15.5-5.5, and the Camarines-Iriga Soaring...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women's hoops: Joson, Makanjoula show way as Blue Eagles repel Lady Warriors

UAAP women's hoops: Joson, Makanjoula show way as Blue Eagles repel Lady Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ending their first round campaign at fourth with a 4-3 slate, Ateneo fended off a tough UE challenge that stymied the Blue...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with