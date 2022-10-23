Blacklist, ECHO book M4 tickets as MPL PH Grand Finals clash looms

M3 defending champions Blacklist International and ECHO will meet in the Grand Finals of MPL PH Season 10 on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International and ECHO have booked their tickets to the M4 World Championships after surviving the triple-header Day Three of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10 Playoffs at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

The jam packed playoffs day began with the Upper Bracket finals against one and two-seeds Blacklist and ECHO.

Though neither team's bid for the MPL PH Season 10 title was on the verge of ending, the stakes were high as the winner will earn the first of two slots to the M4 World Championships happening in Jakarta, Indonesia in January next year.

Game One saw early clashes, giving ECHO a 0-4 lead in just the first two minutes and controlled most of the early game but Blacklist managed to turn the tide to draw first blood.

Game Two saw a surprise Guinevere hero pick from Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario who scored key objectives and while teammate Kiel "OHEB" Soriano saw a perfect game with 8 kills and zero deaths, propelling the agents to match point.

Hungry to defend their M3 title, Blacklist International overpowered the orcas 11-2 in an almost 14 minute game to book their ticket to Jakarta with the 3-0 sweep of their series.

Hoping to face ECHO and continue on in the tournament, RSG and BREN Esports were next to clash in the lower bracket semifinals.

The defending Season 9 champs did not hold back, taking charge of the first two games to take them to match point but BREN Esports proved that they are not the team to back into a corner as they have done reserve sweeps multiple times this season -- even during their first playoffs match against Smart Omega.

With the efforts of Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson and Vincent "Pandora" Unigo, BREN Esports equalized to force a do or die game.

But the Raiders would not let anything get in the way of their title defense, giving BREN Esports the boot after a 15 minute decider, setting up a rematch with ECHO in the lower bracket final.

With the last M4 slot on the line, an aggressive ECHO wasted no time in dismantling RSG's play and fundamentals, to take the first two games.

Backed to a corner, RSG unleashed their aggression, extending the series to a fourth game.

Not wanting to turn this into a series, ECHO picked off RSG's members one by one and secured key objectives to eliminate the defending champions and secure the last ticket to the world stage, 3-1.

With M4 slots secured, Blacklist International and ECHO only have one thing left in mind: the MPL PH Season 10 crown.

The Agents and the Orcas go head-to-head in the best of seven Grand Finals, Sunday at 4 p.m.