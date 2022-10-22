UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers shoot down Lady Falcons, nail solo 3rd

ANTIPOLO — The DLSU Lady Archers bounced back with a gritty 75-65 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons to end their first round campaign in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament at the Ynares Center here on Saturday night.

Led by Lee Sario's double-double performance of 26 points, and 11 rebounds, the Lady Archers improved to 5-2 for solo third in the women's standings behind the NU Lady Bulldogs and the UST Growling Tigresses.

The Lady Archers set the pace as they took the lead at halftime, 39-31, clamping down on Adamson foreign student-athlete Victoria Adeshina.

Adeshina was forced to a 1-of-9 clip in the first half with only two points to show for it.

But Adeshina was quick to recover after the break as she spearheaded a Lady Falcons run which erased DLSU's advantage.

Defensive adjustments from the Lady Archers, though, combined with Sario's hot shooting helped them pull away anew.

Adamson, who missed the services of Dindy Medina, were still within striking distance late until Sario and Joehanna Arciga scored back-to-back baskets for La Salle to push their lead to 10, 72-62, with 1:32 left in the game.

Arciga added a double-double of her own with 15 points and 12 boards. Charmine Torres and Fina Tchuido chipped in 11 markers each as well.

Adeshina paced Adamson with 18 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

The Lady Falcons fell to 2-5.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Sario 26, Arciga 15, Torres 11, Niantcho Tchuido 11, Jimenez 5, Dalisay 3, Ahmed 2, Espinas 2, De La Paz 0, Binaohan 0.

ADAMSON 65 -- Adeshina 18, Dampios 16, Aa. Alaba 12, Padilla 6, Ai. Alaba 4, Agojo 3, Flor 2, Meniano 2, Etang 2, Catulong 0, Ornopia 0, Carcallas 0, Tano 0, De La Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 39-31, 56-47, 75-65.