^

Sports

KBL: Abarrientos, Phoebus squeak past Jeonju

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 8:38pm
KBL: Abarrientos, Phoebus squeak past Jeonju
RJ Abarrientos
Facebook / Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

ANTIPOLO — RJ Abarrientos helped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to an escape act over the Jeonju JCC Egis, 89-88, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Saturday.

Abarrientos made a game-sealing steal on Jeonju's Ra Gun-A in the final 30 seconds to tow his team to victory as they improved to 2-1.

The Gilas guard finished with a team-best 21 points, including a go-ahead triple with 53.3 ticks left in the game.

He also added eight assists, four steals, and three rebounds to keep his fine form for Ulsan.

Ex-PBA import Ra (Ricardo Ratliffe) paced Jeonju with 23 points and 13 boards in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus fell at the hands of the Seoul SK Knights, 90-105, to drop to a 1-2 card.

Belangel finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. However, he did commit four of his team's 14 turnovers and got into foul trouble as well in 25 minutes of play.

Ethan Alvano, for his part, chipped in to Wonju DB Promy's first win of the season against the Suwon KT SonicBoom, 81-71.

Alvano finished with 11 points, six assists, five boards, and a steal as they broke into the win column after three tries.

Rhenz Abando continues to be benched for Anyang KGC as they squeaked past the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 80-79.

Anyang improved to 4-0 for the year.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
UP tallies their third win in a row and finishes the first round at 6-1. They currently hold the lead in the standings as...
Sports
fbtw
Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Presented by Sportsclick, the tiff will feature 10 teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

Del Rosario, Raagas score IronKids repeat

8 hours ago
But while Raagas matched her emphatic win in the girls’ side, del Rosario had to go through some anxious moments before...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
But Atthaya Thitikul overshadowed her former regional rival’s day-best card and 23-spot jump in the standings as the...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

6 hours ago
Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers shoot down Lady Falcons, nail solo 3rd

UAAP women's hoops: Lady Archers shoot down Lady Falcons, nail solo 3rd

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Led by Lee Sario's double-double performance of 26 points, and 11 rebounds, the Lady Archers improved to 5-2 for solo third...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers drub HD Spikers, regain share of lead

Cool Smashers drub HD Spikers, regain share of lead

2 hours ago
Import Yeliz Basa shattered the HD Spikers’ defense with her stinging hits on her way to a 14-point game while Jema...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Breaking out of his slump since beginning his career in Japan, Wright finished with a season-high 16 points on four triples...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Down seven points in the fourth salvo, Adamson ended regulation on an 8-1 run punctuated by a Lenda Douanga triple to knot...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In the official draw held in Auckland on Saturday, the Filipinas joined co-hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with