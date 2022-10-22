KBL: Abarrientos, Phoebus squeak past Jeonju

ANTIPOLO — RJ Abarrientos helped the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to an escape act over the Jeonju JCC Egis, 89-88, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Saturday.

Abarrientos made a game-sealing steal on Jeonju's Ra Gun-A in the final 30 seconds to tow his team to victory as they improved to 2-1.

The Gilas guard finished with a team-best 21 points, including a go-ahead triple with 53.3 ticks left in the game.

He also added eight assists, four steals, and three rebounds to keep his fine form for Ulsan.

Ex-PBA import Ra (Ricardo Ratliffe) paced Jeonju with 23 points and 13 boards in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus fell at the hands of the Seoul SK Knights, 90-105, to drop to a 1-2 card.

Belangel finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. However, he did commit four of his team's 14 turnovers and got into foul trouble as well in 25 minutes of play.

Ethan Alvano, for his part, chipped in to Wonju DB Promy's first win of the season against the Suwon KT SonicBoom, 81-71.

Alvano finished with 11 points, six assists, five boards, and a steal as they broke into the win column after three tries.

Rhenz Abando continues to be benched for Anyang KGC as they squeaked past the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 80-79.

Anyang improved to 4-0 for the year.